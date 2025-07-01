Mahindra Sales June 2025 At 47k – Grows 18% YoY

Mahindra has witnessed strong growth in June 2025 with increased UV demand while both on YoY and FY YTD basis

Mahindra, a leading utility vehicle manufacturer in India, has announced its sales results for June 2025. It may be seen from the accompanying table that the company has excelled in its UV sales which have witnessed double digit growth both on a year-on-year (YoY) and year-to-date (YTD) basis. Exports too have improved albeit marginally YoY, but saw resounding improvement in terms of YTD sales.

Mahindra PV Sales June 2025

Mahindra’s passenger vehicle segment, that contains a mix of ICE and BEV models, was dominated by its utility vehicle sales. UV sales grew by 18% YoY to 47,306 units in June 2025, significantly higher when compared to 40,022 units sold in June 2024. YTD sales too showed off double digit improvement by 22% to 1,52,067 units during the period April to June 2025 from 1,24,248 units some in the same period of 2024.

Several models such as XUV 3XO, Bolero and Bolero Neo, Thar, Thar Roxx, XUV 700, Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N are a part of the company’s ICE lineup while its electric lineup includes the relatively new BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs. In May 2025, Mahindra Bold Edition of Bolero and Bolero Neo also made their way into the company portfolio.

Mahindra CV Sales June 2025

The company’s commercial vehicle segment saw lower sales in the LCV sub-2T segment. Sales fell by 20% YoY to 2,576 units, down from 3,227 units while YTD sales dipped by 20% to 7,808 units from 9,755 units sold in the year ago period. Sales were more positive in the LCVs 2T-3.5T segment which improved by 4% to 16,772 units in the past month from 16,152 unit sales of June 2024. Sales were up 9% YTD to 53,631 units during April-June 2025 from 49,377 units sold in the same 3 month period of last year.

Larger LCVs in the 3.5T and MHCV segment have witnessed flat YoY growth with a marginal 1% increase to 1,227 units from 1,219 units while YTD sales grew by 4% to 3,517 units in the F26 period from 3,394 units in the previous year. Mahindra also has a range of 3 wheelers which also includes electric models. Sales showed a marked improvement of 37% YoY and by 16% YTD to 8,454 units and 20,559 units respectively.

Exports which were up by a marginal 1% on a YoY basis to 2,634 units in June 2025 from 2,597 units shipped in June 2024, showed off remarkable improvement on a YTD basis. Exports surged 36% to 9,667 units in the April-June 2025 period, a volume increase of 2,542 units over 7,125 units exported in the same period last year.

Mahindra Tractor Sales June 2025

Mahindra’s Farm and Equipment Business, has seen a total of 53,393 unit sales in month of June 2025. This included both domestic sales and exports. Speaking of domestic sales, numbers grew to 51,769 units in June 205, a 13% YoY growth from 45,888 units sold in June 2024. YTD sales were up by 10% to 1,29,199 units from 1,16,930 units.

Exports also ended on a positive note with 1,623 units shipped last month, up 13% from 1,431 units exported in June 2024. YTD sales showed off an 8% improvement to 4,890 units in the April-June 2025 period from 4,537 unit exports in the same period of last year.