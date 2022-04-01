Mahindra Sales March 2022 – XUV700, Thar, Bolero, Scorpio

Mahindra’s SUV sales increased 65 percent to 27,380 units thanks to the new XUV700 and Thar

Mahindra was the fourth best-selling automaker in India for March 2022 after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors. The company has noted high demand specifically for its utility vehicle lineup that includes the likes of XUV700, Thar, Bolero and Scorpio. Demand for the XUV700 continues to be strong.

Of its total Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sales in March 2022, stood at 27,603 units, up 67 percent over 16,700 units reported in March 2021, its utility vehicle sales were at 27,380 units. Other cars and vans accounted for sales of 223 units, up 291 percent over 57 units sold in March 2021.

Mahindra Sales March 2022

Mahindra’s YTD sales were at 2,25,895 units, up 44 percent over 1,57,216 units sold in the same period of 2021. Utility vehicle sales were at 2,23,682 units up 44 percent over 1,5,5530 units sold in the April to March FY2021 period while other car and van sales were at 2,213 units, up 31 percent over 1,686 units sold in FY 2021.

Total exports (PV and CV) on the other hand stood at 3,160 units in March 2022, up 49 percent over 2,126 units sold in March 2021 while YTD exports were at 32,510 units up 77 percent over 18,381 units shipped in FY 2021. Best selling Mahindra cars include Boler, XUV700, Thar, Scorpio, XUV300, etc.

Mahindra Commercial Vehicle Sales March 2022

In the Light Commercial Vehicle segments, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), and heavy commercial vehicles in March 2022, sales increased on a YoY basis. LCV sales in the sub 2 T segment stood at 3,806 units in March 2022, up 132 over sales of 1,641 units sold in March 2021. It was also a YTD increase of 36 percent to 32,339 units in FY22 over 23,789 units sold in FY21.

LCV sales in the 2T-3.5T segment increased 4 percent to 15,202 units over 14,683 units sold in March 2021. YTD sales increased 8 percent to 1,38,343 units in the past month from 1,28,100 units sold in the FY 2021 period.

Mahindra LCV sales in the 3.5T and MHCV segments saw sales of 829 units last month, up 5 percent over 792 units sold in March 2021 while YTD sales increased 51 percent to 6,435 units. Three wheeler sales which also included the company’s electric three wheeler lineup, noted sales of 4,043 units in March 2022 over 4,461 units sold in March 2021. YTD sales in this segment stood at 30,079 units, up 47 percent over 20,525 units sold in the same period of FY 2021.

Upcoming Mahindra Car Launches

In a bid to further improve sales, Mahindra plans to launch 5 new SUVs during the 2022-23 period. These include the new Scorpio, likely to be unveiled in June 2022. Mahindra will also launch the electric version of the KUV100. The eKUV100 could have a claimed range of 200+ kms and is expected to be priced from under Rs 10 lakhs, ex-sh.

Mahindra is also actively testing the updated version of XUV300 sub-4 meter SUV which is scheduled to be launched before the end of FY 2022. They also have 5 door Thar planned for launch some time in 2023/24. Mahindra XUV300 electric will be launched as XUV400 sometime early next year.