Mahindra Sales March 2025 – SUVs 18% Growth, Tractors 34% Growth

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, closed the sales book for the month of March 2025 in style. The company revealed sales numbers across its operations including passenger SUVs, commercial vehicles and farm equipment. The company has registered growth in sales across the segments.

Mahindra Sales March 2025

Overall, Mahindra registered a total sales of 83,894 units, which witnessed a YoY growth of 23%. This included both domestic and exports. Splitting the numbers further, we can see that the company has come a long way and has established itself as a leading automaker in India across PVs, CVs and even farm equipment.

In the domestic market, Mahindra sold 48,048 units last month. Every single one of these 48,048 units were SUVs, which is a pride for Mahindra and something not seen with any other carmaker in India. When compared to the 40,631 units sold in March 2024, there was an 18% YoY growth, gaining 7,414 units in volume.

YTD, Mahindra’s SUV sales stood at 5,51,487 units, registering a 20% YoY growth when compared to the 4,59,864 units sold in the same period last year. When compared to the 50,420 units sold in February 2025, we can see sales dropping a bit at the rate of 4.70%, losing 2,372 units in volume. When exports are added, Mahindra sold a total of 50,835 SUVs last month.

CV & Tractor Sales

Mahindra’s commercial vehicle operations is currently leading in the LCV sales between 2T – 3.5T capacity, which registered 23% YoY growth last month with 18,958 units. LCVs <2T capacity is not favourable for Mahindra as it sold 3,530 units with a de-growth of 12% YoY. Same was the case with LCV >3.5T+MHCV segment where Mahindra sold 1,463 units and saw 4% sales drop.

Mahindra’s 3W CV game is improving as the company sold 7,752 units in March 2025 and witnessed a healthy 47% YoY growth as opposed to the 5,279 units sold in March 2024. Where exports are concerned, Mahindra is flexing big numbers as the company shipped a total of 4,143 units last month with a staggering 163% YoY growth as opposed to 1,573 units from last year.

Where Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector is concerned (tractors), the company fell in the green in YoY analysis. Mahindra sold 32,582 units in the domestic market and 2,352 units in global markets for a total of 34,934 units. This yielded a 34% YoY growth in domestic market, 35% YoY growth in exports and 34% YoY growth overall.

Statement from Mahindra

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever.”

Commenting on the March performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 32582 tractors in the domestic market during March’ 25, a growth of 34% over last year. The tractor industry has been witnessing good momentum on account of favorable weather conditions, good reservoir levels, strong rabi outlook and positive terms of trade for farmers.

Harvest season has commenced in the northern regions and is expected to progress smoothly across the country. Delivery momentum picked up in the last week of March on account of festivities and momentum is expected to continue in Q1 FY26 on expectation of very good Rabi crop harvest and improved cash flow in the hands of the farmers In the exports market, we have sold 2352tractors, a growth of 35% over last year.”

Commenting on M&M’s performance for F’25, Hemant further added, “We have achieved our highest ever tractor sales in F25 with a growth of 12%. This is driven by very strong retail sales across the country and lowest ever dealer channel inventory.”