Mahindra Sales May 2022 Nears 27k – Bolero, Thar, XUV700, Scorpio

Mahindra has posted a 236 percent YoY growth in the PV segment while CV sales have also increased YoY across all categories

Mahindra has ended May 2022 on a very positive note. Sales growth has been seen both in terms of PV and CV sales; in domestic and exports market. Mahindra car sales increased 236.13 percent YoY to 26,904 units, up from 8,004 units sold in May 2021. This was volume growth of 18,900 units. MoM sales improved 19.44 percent from 22,526 units sold in April 2022 relating to a 4,378 unit volume growth.

In the PV segment, it was the company’s UV range that commanded more attention, UV sales stood at 26,632 units, up 244 percent from 7,748 units sold in May 2021. YTD sales in this segment improved 88 percent to 48,800 units in F23 from 25,934 units sold in the same period of F22.

Mahindra Car Sales May 2022

Of the company’s cars and vans, sales stood at 272 units in the past month, up 6 percent from 256 units sold in May 2021. Its YTD sales stood at 630 units in the months of April and May from 355 units sold in the same period of F22.

It was the XUV700, new Thar and Bolero that noted the most demand. Mahindra has huge pending orders for XUV700. Sales till date are about 35k units, while pending orders are about 80k. Scorpio is also in good demand.

Commercial Vehicle Sales May 2022

Mahindra has also noted outstanding demand for its commercial vehicle range. LCVs in the sub 2T segment saw a 77 percent YoY growth to 3,228 units, up from 1,828 units sold in May 2021. YTD sales stood at 6,157 units in F23, up 82 percent from 3,389 units sold in F22. The company’s models in the LCV 2T-3.5T segment saw sales of 17,289 units, up 231 percent over 5,220 units sold in May 2021. YTD sales increased 78 percent to 31,057 units in F23 from 17,430 units sold in F22.

In the LCV above 3.5T and MHCV segment, sales improved 236 percent YoY to 632 units from 188 units sold in May 2021 while YTD sales were up 157 to 1,337 in F23 from 521 units sold in F22. Mahindra also had 3,645 units of 3 wheelers (which also included its electric 3W sales) up 1240 percent over 272 units sold in May 2021. YTD sales improved 187 percent to 6,654 units from 2,315 units sold in F23.

Exports on the other hand improved only by 5 percent YoY to 2,028 units, from 1,935 units sold in May 2021. YTD exports were at 4,731 units in F23 from 3,940 units shipped in F23, an increase of 20 percent.

Upcoming Mahindra Cars

Speaking about upcoming Mahindra cars – The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N is poised for launch later this month and will be sold alongside the current Scorpio. In the electric SUV segment, Mahindra also has the new Mahindra XUV300 electric in the making which could be named XUV400 at the time of launch. It will be its first product of 8 passenger EVs that the company plans to launch by 2027.