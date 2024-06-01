Mahindra Sales May 2024 Cross 43k – Scorpio, XUV700, 3XO, Bolero, Thar

Mahindra sold a total of 43,218 SUVs in May 2024 with sales figures boosted by the launch of the new XUV3XO which has seen over 2,500 units delivered in the past month

Mahindra, a leading automotive company in India, has reported outstanding sales results for May 2024. Apart from the new XUV3XO, the company’s UV lineup also includes the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar, XUV700, XUV300, XUV400, Bolero and Bolero Neo.

Mahindra PV Sales May 2024

Mahindra sales in May 2024 stood at 43,218 units in domestic markets. This was a 31.42% YoY growth over 32,886 units sold in May 2023 while MoM sales also grew by 5.39% when compared to 41,008 units sold in April 2024. Each of these units were for the company’s UV lineup with car and van sales down to 0 units. Total sales stood at 44,283 vehicles, including exports.

On a YTD basis, Mahindra sales went up by 25% to 84,226 units sold during the months of April and May 2024, up from 67,577 units sold in the same months of the previous year.

Mahindra CV and 3W Sales May 2024

In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, Mahindra has seen more demand for its LCVs in the sub-2 ton and 3.5T and MHCV segments. However sales dropped for LCVs in the 2T-3.5T segment. LCV sub-2T sales grew by 8% YoY and 3% YTD to 3,156 units and 6,528 units respectively. In the 2T-3.5T segment, the company has seen lower sales by 12% YoY to 13,781 units while YTD sales also fell by 4% to 29,473 units.

Sales across the 3.5T+MHCV segment saw a massive 90% YoY growth to 5,967 units while YTD sales improved marginally by 1% to 11,471 units in the FY24-25 period from 11,403 units sold in the same period last year. Total exports also saw a 2% YoY and YTD growth to 5,967 units and 4,528 units respectively.

Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector Sales

Taking into account sales across the company’s Farm Equipment Sector, sales improved both in domestic and export markets. Domestic sales were up 6% YoY and 4% on a YTD basis to 35,237 units and 71,042 units respectively while exports saw even more impressive sales tally of 1,872 units shipped in May 2024, up 85% when compared to 1,013 units exported in May 2023. YTD exports grew by 54% to 3,106 units during the months of April and May 2024 from 2020 units sold in the corresponding months of 2023.

XUV 3XO Off To A Good Start

Mahindra XUV3XO has appealed to buyers in the country thanks to several first in segment features among which are Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof while it also boasts of advanced safety equipment. The company has seen sales across its utility vehicle lineup, boosted by the launch of the new XUV3XO, which saw bookings spiral past the 50,000 mark within an hour of opening order books and with over 2,500 units delivered to customers in India in the past month.

Affordable pricing from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) has also stood it in good competition against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Another exciting launch is the Mahindra Thar 5-door which was recently spotted on test. It is set for launch on Independence Day August 15, 2024.