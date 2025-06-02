Mahindra Sales May 2025 – YoY and YTD Sales Growth

Mahindra sales experienced a double digit YoY growth in terms of domestic PV and CV sales as well as exports in the month of May 2025

Mahindra, with a strong ICE and BEV portfolio, and a range of highly efficient commercial vehicles, has revealed their sales results for May 2025. During the past month, the company has witnessed outstanding growth both where its passenger and commercial vehicle lineups are concerned while exports too improved dramatically. Total sales stood at 84,110 units which was a growth of 17% on a YoY basis. This includes both domestic and export figures. Let us break down these sales figures further.

Mahindra PV Sales May 2025

Across the passenger vehicle segment, it was the company’s utility vehicles that commanded all the attention. Sales stood at 52,431 units in May 2025, up 21% from 43,218 unit sales of May 2024. Volume gain stood at 9,213 units. Mahindra’s PV sales in April 2025 had stood at 52,330 units relating to a marginal MoM growth of just 0.19%. On a YTD basis as well, sales improved by 24% to 1,04,761 units from 84,226 unit sales in the year ago period.

Mahindra’s ICE portfolio includes the likes of the XUV 3XO, Bolero and Bolero Neo, Thar, Thar Roxx, XUV 700, Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N. It BEV lineup has two new offerings, those being Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs. In May 2025, the company introduced Mahindra Bold Edition with both Bolero and Bolero Neo.

Mahindra CV Sales May 2025

Where the company’s commercial vehicle segment is concerned, sales improved both in the LCV 2T-3.5% and in the LVC >3.5T and MHCV segments. LCV 3.5T + MHCV sales saw both a YoY and YTD improvement. YoY sales were up by 1% to 1,094 units from 1,083 units while YTD sales increased by 5% to 2,290 units from 2,175 units.

The company’s 3 wheeler lineup too witnessed immense growth. Sales which had stood at 5,967 units in May 2024 improved to 6,635 units which was an 11% YoY growth. YTD sales saw a 6% improvement from 11,471 units of F25 to 12,105 units in the same period this year.

The company’s international business has gone up considerably as well. Exports grew by 37% YoY to 3,651 units, up from 2,671 units shipped in May 2024. This was a volume increase of 981 units. YTD sales improved even more dramatically by 55% to 7,033 units in the April and May 2025 period from 4,528 units exported in the same period of 2024.