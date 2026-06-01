Mahindra Sales May 2026 – SUVs Cross 58k, 3W Sales Jump 89%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced its sales performance for May 2026, posting total vehicle sales of 99,636 units, including exports. This represents a 20% growth compared to the corresponding month last year. The company’s Utility Vehicle (UV) portfolio continued to drive volumes, with domestic SUV sales reaching 58,021 units. Including exports, total SUV sales stood at 59,573 units during the month.

Mahindra SUV Sales May 2026

Mahindra sold 58,021 utility vehicles in the domestic market in May 2026, an increase of 11% over 52,431 units sold in May 2025. Total passenger vehicle sales were entirely contributed by the UV segment, as Mahindra no longer has products in the conventional car or van categories.

For the first two months of FY27 (April-May 2026), domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,14,352 units, up 9% from 1,04,761 units recorded during the same period last year.

Commercial Vehicles And 3-Wheelers Register Strong Growth

Mahindra’s commercial vehicle business also delivered healthy growth across categories. Domestic sales of light commercial vehicles below 2 tonnes increased 35% to 3,490 units, while the 2T–3.5T category grew 16% to 20,589 units.

The standout performer was the three-wheeler segment. Mahindra sold 12,536 three-wheelers, including electric variants, registering an impressive 89% YoY growth compared to 6,635 units sold in May 2025. For the April-May 2026 period, three-wheeler sales stood at 22,435 units, up 85% from 12,105 units sold in the same period last year.

Exports Rise 37%

Mahindra’s export business also maintained positive momentum. Total exports increased 37% to 5,000 units in May 2026, compared to 3,646 units shipped during May 2025. On a year-to-date basis, exports reached 9,970 units during April-May 2026, registering a 42% growth over 7,027 units recorded in the corresponding period of FY26.

Supply Constraints Continue

Commenting on the sales performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said the company achieved SUV sales of 58,021 units with 11% growth, while total vehicle sales stood at 99,636 units, up 20% YoY.

He added that demand across Mahindra’s portfolio remains strong, although supply chain challenges persist due to manpower shortages at select suppliers. With SUV sales remaining above the 58,000-unit mark and strong growth across commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and exports, Mahindra has continued its positive start to FY27 despite ongoing supply-side constraints.