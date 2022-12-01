Mahindra Sales Nov 2022 – Scorpio, XUV700, Thar, Bolero

With no exceptions, Mahindra Sales November 2022 backdrop was in the greens all along the way including domestic and exports

Indian automaker, Mahindra is one of the leading SUV makers in the country. With cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles in its portfolio, Mahindra has managed to register positive growth in every segment. Starting with SUVs, Mahindra sold 30,238 of them last month as opposed to 19,384 SUVs sold in the same time period previous year.

SUV numbers grew by 56% YoY with popularity of Thar, Scorpio and XUV700 growing exponentially. Mahindra isn’t a renowned car or van maker and it shows as the company sold just 154 cars and vans last month. These comprise KUV100, Marazzo and eVerito electric sedan which is gaining popularity recently.

Mahindra Sales November 2022

Total PV sales by Mahindra is 30,392 units and the company registered 56% YoY growth over November 2021. Mahindra also makes commercial vehicles as well. LCVs <2T clocked 2,643 units and saw a 10% gain in sales. LCVs between 2T – 3.5T capacity sold 16,193 units last month. When compared to 12,049 units sold last year, Mahindra gained 34% YoY.

LCVs > 3.5T combined with MHCVs, sold only 755 units in November 2022, up from 521 units sold in the same period, a year ago. Gains were recorded at 45% YoY. Mahindra’s ICE and electric 3W combined, sold 5,198 vehicles last month with Mahindra doubling its sales by registering 103% YoY growth over 2,564 vehicles sold in the same period, a year ago.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56%. We have also registered a strong growth of 31% in our Commercial Vehicles. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps.”

YTD sales for Mahindra’s SUVs stood at 229,516 in F23 which was just 1,31,434 units in F22. Mahindra gained 75% in sales YoY in F23 over F22. Mahindra’s cars and vans cumulatively sold 1,897 units in F23 as opposed to 1,509 units in F22 and along the way, gained 26% YoY.

Mahindra’s total PV sales YTD is clocked at 231,413 vehicles and gained 74% YoY as opposed to 1,32,943 vehicles clocked in F22. LCV range < 2T YTD numbers stood at 28,813 units in F23 and 18,679 units in F22 with a gain of 54% YoY. LCV 2T – 3.5T YTD sales stood at 1,29,181 vehicles, up from 77,649 vehicles in F22.

Mahindra Exports Nov 2022

LCV > 3.5T combined with MHCVs sold 5,653 vehicles and 51% growth was registered. Mahindra 3W YTD sales were 35,859 vehicles in F23 and gained 112% YoY over 16,876 vehicles sold in F22.

Mahindra’s cumulative exports was pegged at 3,122 units in November 2022 and gained 1% YoY in exports as opposed to 3,101 units shipped in November 2021. Exports YTD stood at 21,633 units in f23. When compared to 20,654 units shipped in F22, Mahindra gained 5% in total exports YTD.