Mahindra Sales Oct 2021 Grows – XUV700, Thar, Bolero, Scorpio

Mahindra Utility Vehicles register a growth of 9 percent while car and van sales dipped 69 percent in the past month

Mahindra has noted unprecedented response for the recently launched XUV700. The company has also released its sales report for October 2021 and even as the supply chain on supplies of semi-conductor related parts remains a constraint, the company is making every endeavor to sure that production is not hampered and deliveries are on track.

Mahindra Sales Oct 2021 – PV Domestic Sales

Passenger vehicle domestic sales saw the company’s utility vehicles more in demand over its cars and vans. UV sales, among which were the more popular Thar, Scorpio, Bolero and XUV700, stood at 20,034 units in October 2021, up 9 percent over 18,317 units sold in October 2020.

Mahindra Thar has recently been added to the company lineup and bookings recently crossed the 75,000 unit mark. Such is the demand that waiting periods for the Thar extends from around two months to almost a year, depending on variant.

YTD sales in this segment increased 62 percent to 1,12,050 units during the period April to October 2021, up from 68,988 units sold in the same period of 2020. Car and van domestic sales stood at 96 units, a 69 percent YoY de-growth over 305 units sold in October 2020.

YTD sales however increased 29 percent to 1,435 units over 1,109 units sold in the April to October 2020 period. This took total passenger vehicle domestic sales up 8 percent to 20,130 units, from 18,622 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales also increased 62 percent to 1,13,485 units from 70,097 units sold in the 7 month period of October 2020.

Mahindra Commercial Vehicles Sales October 2021

In the commercial vehicle segment, LCV in the sub 2 ton segment posted a 24 percent YoY de-growth to 3,175 units from 4,165 units sold in October 2020. There was however a 14 percent YTD growth to 16,270 units from 14,238 units sold in the April-October 2020 period.

In the 2 ton to 3.5 ton segment, sales dipped 30 percent YoY in October 2021 to 11,178 units from 15,895 units sold in October 2020. This was also a 3 percent YTD de-growth to 65,600 units from 67,926 units sold in the same period of the previous year. LCV sales in the above 3.5 ton segment along with MHCV sales increased 35 percent to 724 units in the past month, up from 538 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales increased 142 percent to 3,216 percent over 1,330 units sold in the same period of 2020.

Three wheeler sales which also included the company’s electric range increased 13 percent YoY to 3,527 units, up from 3,118 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales surged 245 percent to 14,321 units in the April-October 2021 period over 4,147 units sold in same period of the previous year.

Total exports increased 57 percent YoY to 3,174 units in October 2021 over 2,021 units sold in October 2020. YTD exports saw a 112 percent growth to 17,553 units in the April to October 2021 period over 8,296 units sold in the same period of 2020.