Mahindra Sales October 2025 At 71,624 Units : Highest-Ever Numbers

Mahindra has announced hefty rise in demand of SUVs in October 2025 with a 31% YoY growth

Mahindra has released sales figures for October 2025. Not only has the company recorded its highest ever sales across the UV segment at 71,624 units but also the highest ever total sales (domestic + exports) of 1,20,142 units in October 2025. This was a 26% YoY growth. It was also a significant MoM improvement from total sales of 1,00,298 units in Sept 2025.

Mahindra UV Sales Oct 2025

Strong demand was seen for the company’s ever expanding SUV lineup. UV sales stood at 71,624 units, the company’s highest ever in a single month. It was a 31% YoY growth from 54,504 units sold in Oct 2024. Sales during the year-to-date (YTD) period (April–October 2025), it was also a strong improvement of 17% to 3,69,194 units, over 3,14,714 units sold in the same period last year.

New entrants into the UV segment included the new editions of Thar, Bolero and Bolero Neo. Much in demand are also Mahindra Origin SUVs like BE and XEV lineup in the EV segment. The company also plans launch of 8 new SUVs in India during the 2026-27 period.

Speaking about the company’s improved sales performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., has stated, “In October, we achieved SUV sales of 71,624 units, a growth of 31%, which is the highest SUV sales we have clocked ever in a month! The total vehicle sales stand at 120,142 units, a 26% growth compared to the same month last year. October also saw the launch of the new editions of Thar, Bolero & Bolero Neo.”

Commercial Vehicles and 3-Wheelers

It was also across the commercial and three wheeler segment that the company has ended October 2025 on a strong note. Commercial vehicle sales showed positive momentum both in the LCV under 2T segment and in the 2T-3.5T segments. LCV sales in the under 2T segment improved by 16% to 4,559 units in Oct 2025, up from 3,935 units sold in Oct 2024. YTD sales however, ended lower by 7% at 21,441 units from 23,127 units.

In the LCV 2T-3.5T space, sales were up by 14% YoY to 27,182 units from 23,893 units. YTD sales also grew by 13% to 1,41,358 units in the April to October 2025 period from 1,25,536 units sold in the same period last year. Three wheeler sales, that also included electric vehicles, reported a 30% YoY and 32% YTD growth. There were 12,762 unit sales in Oct 2025 from 9,826 units sold in Oct 2024.

3W YTD sales stood at 66,340 units in the April to Oct 2025 period, well over 50,440 unit sales during the same 7 month period of the previous year. Exports contributed 4,015 units in Oct 2025, registering a 15% YoY growth from 3,500 unit sales of Oct 2024. YTD exports stood at 24,318 units, up 34% from 18,180 units.