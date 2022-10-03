Mahindra Sales Sep 2022 At 34.5k (Highest Ever) – Scorpio, XUV700, Bolero

Mahindra sold the highest ever monthly volume of 64,486 vehicles, registers a growth of 129%; Takes No. 1 position in SUV Market with 34,262 UV sales in September 2022

Indian Auto giant, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd witnessed a very productive month in September 2022. Mahindra distinguishes itself as a UV maker and in that regard, delivers accordingly. UV sales accounted for 34,262 units in September 2022 registering a 166% growth YoY with just 12,863 units sold last year.

The company doesn’t showcase solid numbers when it comes to cars+vans and just sold 246 units over 271 units sold last year. This accounts for a 9% drop in sales YoY. When total passenger vehicle sales are taken, Mahindra pushed out 34,508 units and registered 163% growth YoY. Top selling Mahindra cars include Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV700, XUV300, etc.

It is all green when it comes to YTD figures as well. With 1,67,052 units sold YTD, Mahindra registered an 82% growth YoY in UVs with just 92,016 units sold in the same time last year. Cars+vans account for 1,671 units sold over 1,339 units sold in the same time last year registering 25% growth YoY. When added up, Mahindra YTD sales saw 81% growth YoY.

Mahindra Sales September 2022

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said “September was a very exciting month with a strong start to the festive season. We continue to see very strong demand and performance across our portfolio of products, from SUVs, LCV’s less than 3.5 tons and our Last Mile Mobility brands. We are delighted that our SUVs have registered the highest ever sales of 34,262 vehicles as well as highest ever overall volumes of 64,486 vehicles for the month of September.”

Mahindra LCV <2T accounts for 4,452 units in September 2022 over 1,525 units last year. Mahindra saw a good 192% growth YoY with this segment. YTD figures stood at 21,608 units over 13,608 units last year. Hence registering a 65% growth YoY. The company also sells a range of LCVs with 2T – 3.5T.

Their sales accounted for 16,413 units in September 2022 and registered a 126% YoY growth over just 7,259 units sold in September 2021. Coming to YTD figures, Mahindra LCVs with 2T-3.5T vehicle sales stood at 97,260 units and registered 79% YoY growth with just 54,422 units sold last year.

Taking Mahindra’s LCVs > 3.5T + MHCV, Mahindra sold 801 units and registered 17% YoY growth over 684 units sold in September 2021. Coming to YTD figures, LCVs > 3.5T + MHCVs sold 4,208 units in FY23 over 2,492 units sold in FY2022 and registers 69% YoY growth.

3W Sales & Exports

Mahindra’s 3W sales also include electric 3W. With 5,774 units sold in September 2022, Mahindra registers a 94% YoY growth over 2,981 units sold in September 2021. YTD sales stood at 25,580 units and registered 137% YoY growth. Coming to exports, Mahindra shipped a total of 2,538 units in September 2022 and registered 0% change as it shipped 2,529 units last year. Total Mahindra exports YTD stood at 15,756 units and registered 10% YoY growth over 14,379 units shipped in FY22.