Mahindra Sarpanch Plus Tractor Launched – Industry Best 6 yrs Warranty

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus Tractor gets new ELS engine technology that offers higher power and fuel efficiency

Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector has launched the new Sarpanch Plus range of tractors in Maharashtra. Available at all Mahindra Tractor dealerships in the state, these Sarpanch Plus tractor series, which range between 30 hp and 50 hp, are also available via online booking facility in view of the present COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Bookings can be done on M2ALL.com at a down payment of Rs.5,000. Price is Rs 6.6 lakh, ex-sh. Mahindra has promised delivery in 1 day.

The company has also introduced special finance and customer schemes. All Mahindra dealerships adhere to the strictest safety and hygiene standards in accordance with that laid down by the Government of India so as to ensure that their staff, workers and customers are protected from the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus 575 is an upgrade as compared to the Sarpanch 575 which was launched earlier. It gets a more powerful engine offering added power while fuel efficiency via a new ELS Extra Long Stroke Di engine also sees a significant increase ensuring better productivity and better profits. The ELS Di engine is tuned to offer 2 hp more power and higher back up torque.

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus 575 is produced at the company’s state of the art facility. On the design front, the Sarpanch Plus 575 gets new styling with better on board ergonomics as compared to that seen on the Sarpanch 575, relating to better driver/operator comforts.

Mahindra has also offered the new Sarpanch Plus 575 with best in class warranty of 6 years – which includes a 2 year standard warranty for the entire tractor along with a 4 year warranty offered on engine and transmission wear and tear.

Hemant Sikka – President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “As leaders in the Indian tractor market, we at Mahindra have always been at the forefront of introducing the latest technologies and the new Sarpanch Plus series is a step in that direction. The new series is developed to meet the evolving demands of modern farmers by providing extra power, higher back-up torque, modern styling and best-in-class ergonomics. The latest ELS engine technology with higher power and fuel efficiency will enable farmers to improve their productivity and drive their earnings, thus enabling them to Rise.”

Under the Mahindra range of tractors, the company offers models such as the Yuvraj, Arjun, Bhoomiputra, Sarpanch and Shaan in a range of 15 HP to over 50 HP. Mahindra also plans to launch six new tractors over the next three years under the Mahindra and Swaraj brands.

With predictions of good monsoons this year, the company expects to see tractor sales grow by 5 percent. Mahindra Farm Equipment unit saw sales increase by 2% percent in May 2020 to 24,017 units, as against 23,539 units sold in May 2019. Exports stood at 324 units thus taking total sales in May 2020 to 24,341 units, as against 24,704 units for the same period in the past year.