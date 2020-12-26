Mahindra ScorpioN Name Registered – More Powerful 2021 Scorpio Variant?

New gen Scorpio is expected to be launched in India by H2 2021 – Post the launch of 2021 Mahindra XUV500

As per earlier trademark filings, Mahindra had registered the name Scorpio Sting. The addition of the Sting suffix to the name is probably to add a distinguishing element between the new and old generation models. This is because it is being speculated that both old and new generation models of Scorpio will be sold alongside each other.

Now, yet another name for the Scorpio has been registered by Mahindra, and the name is ScorpioN – Scorpio to the power of N; in mathematical terms. Just like Sting, this is also likely to be the name for a more powerful variant of upcoming Scorpio. It remains to be seen which name is used in the production version – Sting or N.

Interestingly, the earlier name registered name for Scorpio, and the new name, strangely interconnect. Scorpion Sting and ScorpioN. Together, Scorpion Stings. It is to be noted that Hyundai has N line for its existing cars, denoting more performance.

Mahindra is developing the new-gen Scorpio which will launch next year. Test mules of the new Scorpio Sting have spotted testing on roads on numerous occasions. Engine specifications are likely to remain identical to the new-gen XUV500 with similar output figures.

Gearbox units are also likely to be the same. Moreover, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be conceptualized and designed by Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre in Detroit, United States, and their Research Valley in Chennai.

2021 Mahindra XUV500

Apart from the new Scorpio, the new XUV500 is also planned for launch next year. It is expected to feature an absolutely new top-hat with numerous cosmetic updates. It will also feature a new powerful 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine which can produce up to 190 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The same unit is also available on the new Thar, however, in a lower tune. It is also set to upgrade its 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel unit to generate a higher output (probably 180 bhp).

Transmission duties are expected to be carried out by the same 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic units sourced from Aisin. The new generation model might also bring back the option of an all-wheel drive setup which has been discontinued in the current BS6 iteration of XUV500.

New Mahindra Logo

Apart from developing new generation models of XUV500 and Scorpio and a host of electric vehicles such as eKUV100 and XUV300 Electric, Mahindra is also to change its presence on cars. The homegrown utility vehicles manufacturer is looking to change its logo.

Mahindra is currently in the process of developing a new logo. There is no idea as to how the new logo will look like but it is being speculated that it will be a totally new design. The report further adds that the upcoming new generation XUV500 will sport this new logo first.

It will then appear on the new-gen Scorpio Sting, eKUV100 and on the S210 electric car as well. Subsequently, it will be carried forward to other Mahindra vehicles. Currently, Mahindra uses a logo with an oval structure and has three chrome strips narrowing in the centre forming the letter ‘M’. This logo was adopted in 2000 when the company was reorganised under then Managing Director of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra. The logo first appeared on the first generation Scorpio in 2002.