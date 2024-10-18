Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Launched – Full Details

With Scorpio Classic Boss Edition, Mahindra aims to boost sales around the festive season and gain more market share than it already has

When Mahindra launched the new Scorpio N in India in June 2022, it was thought of as a replacement for the old Scorpio. However, it prevailed as Scorpio Classic and has been bringing respectable numbers where sales are concerned. Now, Mahindra will soon launch a Boss Edition with Scorpio Classic to boost sales ahead of the festive season.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is presented in two variants. The base Classic S is priced at Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) while a more feature-laden trim, called Scorpio Classic S11 is priced at Rs 17.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra was about to launch a new S5 trim with Scorpio Classic, which never seems to have materialised.

Sticking with Scorpio Classic Boss Edition, Mahindra is catering to its core target demographic. Boss Edition is highly likely to resonate with target buyers and is expected to garner a good reception. Boss Edition is likely to be offered in a sole Napoli Black shade and will come with specific changes to stand out from standard car.

Prominent changes with Boss Edition include generous use of dark chrome around front grill, headlights, fog lights, bonnet scoop, door handles and rear tail lights. There is a front bumper extender along with a silver skid plate. Notably, ORVMs get a carbon fibre finish, which looks unique.

There are other accessories bundles with Scorpio Classic Boss Edition like door visors and a rear bumper protector. On the inside, Boss Edition offers a black theme for seat upholstery. Dashboard is still offered in a dual-tone Black and Beige combination. There seem to be neck cushions and pillows offered with this package too. Where features are concerned, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with a rear parking camera, automatic climate control and cruise control are notable.

Specs and Features

Standard Scorpio Classic gets 5 colour options – Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and Galaxy Grey. LED projector lamps, fog lamps and DRLs. Signature tower tail lamps, side-facing rear door, 17-inch wheels with a dual-tone finish, are some of the notable elements of standard Scorpio Classic.

The cabin of Scorpio Classic has 3 seating options. There will be 2 7-seater options with bench/captain seats in the second row. The 9-seater option sports a bench in the second row and jumps seats for four at the rear.

Under the bonnet, it has a Gen 2 mHawk 2.2L diesel engine that offers 130 hp power and 300 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Positioned below the new Scorpio N, the Classic will take on other compact SUVs in its segment.