Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price Hike April 2026 – Dearer By Up To Rs 29k

With the launch of Scorpio N, Mahindra Auto did not discontinue the older Scorpio Classic from the Indian market. Industry speculation was that Mahindra might continue Scorpio Classic for some time and then fully focus on Scorpio N. However, the demand for Scorpio Classic has existed and it continued in the market.

Today, it continues to sell in two trim levels and for April 2026, Mahindra has given it a price hike of up to Rs 29k. These new prices were set to come into effect from April 6th, 2026. Let’s take a closer look at new prices and how much the hike is.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price Hike April 2026

Recently, Mahindra gave Thar a second price hike within three months. Thar said, the company retained base price both times. A similar strategy is applicable to Scorpio Classic, however, price hike with base model is very small, rather than being zero.

There are two trim levels and a sole engine, gearbox and drivetrain option with Scorpio Classic. With different seating layouts, there are a total of four variants. Scorpio Classic range starts with the base Classic S 7SF, followed by Classic S 9S, Classic S11 7CC and Classic S11 7SF. CC means Captain Chair and SF denotes front facing seats.

Base Classic S 7SF prices are hiked by Rs 2,000 which now costs Rs 13 lakh. Classic S 9-seater variant with front facing seats, gets a price hike of Rs 25,501 which now costs Rs 13.45 lakh. With Classic S11 trim, both 7CC and 7SF gets a uniform price hike of Rs 29,401 and both variants cost the same at Rs 17 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

Features & Equipment

Apart from S and S11 trims, Mahindra was supposed to launch a mid-spec S5 trim and units had been spied without any camouflage, suggesting a launch was right around the corner. However, that did not happen. Notable features of Scorpio Classic include Halogen projector headlights, fog lights, alloy wheels, a 9-inch infotainment screen, LED tail lights, dual front airbags and others.

There are four colours to choose from – Galaxy Grey, Diamond White, Stealth Black and Everest White. Under the bonnet, we only get on 2.2L mHawk Turbo Diesel engine with 132 PS of peak power and 300 Nm of peak torque, mated to a sole 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra Scorpio Classic is RWD as standard.