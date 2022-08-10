Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices Likely To Be Under Rs 10 L – Walkaround

As new Scorpio-N has moved up to D1 SUV segment, Mahindra will continue selling the old Scorpio model alongside

After all-new Scorpio-N’s debut at an introductory price of Rs 12 lakh, Mahindra will be launching the old Scorpio in its updated avatar. To ensure a distinctive identity and avoid any form of confusion, the updated version of the old model will be launched as Scorpio Classic. While it will have visual updates and some new features, Scorpio Classic will be largely the same as earlier model.

Scorpio Classic will continue to be slotted in compact SUV segment, although it does not directly compete with SUVs in this space such as Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, MG Astor, Taigun, S-Cross and Nissan Kicks. Just like the earlier model, Scorpio Classic will continue in its primary role of a people mover. Scorpio is a popular choice across smaller towns and cities, as the SUV delivers powerful performance, can tackle rough roads and is easy to repair and maintain.

Scorpio Classic variants

As compared to the current model that has five trims, Scorpio Classic will be offered in only two trims. It will have the base-spec S trim and a top-spec S11 trim. While the base variant will primarily target fleet segment, top-spec S11 variant will cater to both fleet and private buyers. Top-spec variant of Scorpio Classic will pack in a range of creature comforts.

Both 7-seat and 9-seat configuration will be available with Scorpio Classic. 9-seat version will have side-facing jump seats at rear, just like the current model. Take a detailed look at the base variant of Scorpio Classic 9 seater in the video below by Yash9w.

It will primarily cater to the fleet segment. Ability to effortlessly carry 9 people and usually much more in real world usage has been one of the key factors that have made Scorpio a popular choice in the fleet segment. This USP will be retained with Scorpio Classic. Base variant of new Scorpio Classic is likely to have a price of under Rs 10 lakh, ex-sh.

In terms of styling, Scorpio Classis gets an updated front fascia, similar to Scorpio-N. It has the slatted grille and new Mahindra logo. Air dam and front bumper have also been updated. Turn signals are mounted on the front fender and the SUV gets a new set of alloy wheels. The latter will be available with top-spec variants. Other key features include projector headlamps, roof rails, vertically stacked LED taillamps and flat tailgate.

Scorpio Classic performance

Just like the current model, Scorpio Classic will have the 2.2 litre diesel motor. It will be available in two states of tune. Base-spec variant will have 120 hp of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Top-spec variant will generate 140 hp and 319 Nm.

Scorpio Classic will be offered with only manual transmission. The current model has 5-speed manual for base-spec variant and 6-speed manual for higher-spec variants. In comparison, Scorpio-N that uses the same diesel motor, has transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.