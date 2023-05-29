Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 New Variant Launched – First Walkaround

In terms of features, Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 trim is very close to base S trim than it is to top-spec S11 trim

Scorpio is a runaway success and Mahindra hit a home run with it. In 2023, the company offers two variations of Scorpio. The newer and bigger D-segment Scorpio N and the previous generation C-segment Scorpio Classic. Now, Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 new mid-level variant breaks cover to bridge the gap between S and S11.

Pricing is not yet out. But S5 does propose a decent middle-ground between base S (Rs. 12.99 lakh, ex-sh) and top-spec S11 (Rs. 16.81 lakh, ex-sh) variants currently on sale. This new S5 trim is slightly closer to base S trim than to top-spec S11. The Car Show channel has uploaded a detailed walkaround. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 New Variant

For starters, there are not a lot of features or creature comfort additions as opposed to base S trim. The only upgrades from S trim are 17” alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, body-coloured plastic body claddings, roof rails, door claddings with Scorpio branding, side step and that’s it. Nothing that one can’t get from a dealer’s accessory catalogue.

What Mahindra should have really added, are body-coloured door handles, an infotainment screen, steering-mounted audio controls, maybe fog lamps, or electrically adjustable ORVMs. All these are missing from this new S5 trim. Features shared with base S trim include manual AC, rear AC vents, an MID in instrument cluster, LED tail lights, side facing bench seats for 3rd row and some more.

That said, the S5 looks a lot more premium than the S right from the factory with upgrades. We say this because S trim gets unpainted front and rear bumpers, unpainted side body claddings and steel wheels that lend it a very low-rent look. The 17” alloy wheels are the same units as top-spec S11 and wrapped with 235-section tyres. There is no S5 badging on this vehicle, unlike S and S11. Maybe Mahindra has picked up this new trend from Nexa cars by Maruti Suzuki.

What does S5 lack as opposed to top-spec S11?

This is a long list. Here goes. Projector headlights, LED DRLs, fog lights, electrically adjustable ORVM, rear washer and wiper, rear defogger, option for 3rd row front facing seats, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, audio controls on steering wheel, cruise control, front and rear armrests, chrome surrounds, piano black highlights, faux wood highlights, premium upholstery, and more.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 still gets the same 2.2L turbo diesel unit like S and S11 trims. There is no automatic transmission, no AWD setup, no transfer case for 4X4 functionality. Mahindra re-tuned this engine for Scorpio Classic and it generates 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm. A sole 6-speed manual gearbox does duty.

Like we mentioned before, this new S5 trim is closer to S trim than it is to S11 trim. So, we expect pricing to follow a similar path. Rs. 13.5 to 13.8 lakh seems to be a good price for this S5 trim, considering all the additions.