Mahindra Scorpio For Indian Army Spied Testing With Bulletproof Windows

Old gen Mahindra Scorpio test mules were recently spied with sticker of Army Trial

A regular automotive supplier to the Indian Army, Mahindra will soon be adding a new version of Scorpio to its army portfolio. Mahindra vehicles that are already in service with the army include 550 DXB, Bolero, Rakshak and Scorpio.

Customized for warfare

Scorpio and other Mahindra vehicles in service with the Indian army are used for both warfare and peacetime needs. The Scorpio recently spotted on road tests is designed for warfare, as it comes with bulletproof windows.

These are small, rectangular shaped units, two on each side and one larger one at the rear. The bulletproof capabilities of these windows are likely to be similar to that of Mahindra Rakshak, which can stop 7.62mm rounds fired from a distance of ten meters.

Rakshak is also equipped to withstand grenade explosion. This is made possible with the use of ultra-hardened steel, composite steel and advanced high performance polyethylene and aramid laminates. New army edition Scorpio is expected to have a similar set of features. It also has small holes next to the bulletproof windows for firing assault rifles.

Current-gen variant

As is evident from the exterior design, the new army edition Scorpio is the current-gen variant that comes with BS6 engine. It is not the next-gen Scorpio that is undergoing road tests and is expected to be launched later this year. Current-gen Scorpio is powered by a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel motor that churns out 140 bhp of max power at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of max torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

For the army edition Scorpio, the engine is likely to be tuned to deliver higher power and torque. Vehicles meant for warfare need to be more agile, should be able to tackle off-road conditions and have enough power and torque to support the added weight of bulletproof windows and anti-explosive metal sheets.

Excluding the bulletproof windows and rifle holes, the design of new army edition Scorpio is the same as that of current model. The test vehicle has an ‘army trial’ sticker at the rear, which reveals what it’s meant for.

New army edition Scorpio is expected to get several enhancements such as fire proof fuel tank and run-flat tyres. The Indian army may request other features as well such as 360° camera.

Apart from Mahindra, the Indian army also sources vehicles from other auto companies such as Tata Motors, Maruti, Royal Enfield, etc. Some widely used products include Royal Enfield Bullet, Maruti Gypsy, Tata Safari Storme, Force Gurkha, Hindustan Ambassador, Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire, Toyota Innova, Tata Sumo, Mitsubishi Pajero and Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover.

Source