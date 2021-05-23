Mahindra Scorpio Interiors, Touchscreen Spied – Launch Delayed To 2022?

Upon the launch of the new-gen model, the Scorpio nameplate will be offered with a petrol engine for the first time

The new generation Scorpio along with the new-gen XUV700 has been the most anticipated cars in India in recent times. Both the SUV duos from Mahindra have been extensively covered by automotive media at various levels. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the recent shortage of semiconductor chips both have faced numerous delays in their launch.

While it has been confirmed by Mahindra that launch of XUV700 has been deferred to the third quarter of 2021, latest reports suggest that the new-gen Scorpio will not be launching in 2021. In all probability, Mahindra will be launching the new-gen model of its workhorse SUV in February next year.

Scorpio Interiors Spotted

In another crucial development, first images of the upcoming Scorpio’s interiors have surfaced on the internet. From the looks of it, the interiors appear to be close to a production-spec model. The interior layout has been completely revised from the current model. The images primarily highlight the redesigned dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment unit taking centre stage.

New Touchscreen Infotainment

Exact size of the touchscreen is not yet known but we guess it would be an 8.0-inch unit. The display is flanked by air-con vents positioned vertically on both sides. Below the screen, the centre console comprises physical buttons which control media, air conditioning and other features.

Further below, the upfitter switches from the new-gen Thar have been carried forward to Scorpio’s cabin. These include hazard lamps, car key reminder, seatbelt warning for the driver and passenger as well as a button for a 360-degree camera.

The presence of knurled knobs also accentuates the cabin’s premium appeal. Going further below, one notices storage spaces on the centre console, in addition to a USB charging point, a 12V socket and a fast-charging unit. Behind the gear shifter, lies a large rotary dial which could be used to select the appropriate off-road driving mode such as snow, mud and rock and also four-high and four-low for the four-wheel-drive system.

Other Features Spotted

The centre console culminates into a huge armrest on the edge of which we can spot a regular hand brake lever. Moving slightly upwards one notices a wrapped steering wheel with multi-functional controls. Behind the wheel, an analogue cluster with two large dials- one each for a speedometer and a tachometer, is seen. Also, a digital multi-information display is seen sandwiched between the two dials. The silver highlights on the borders of the centre console are also a nice touch.

Mahindra will also have many new additions to the Scorpio’s equipment. These include an electric sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, a Micro-Hybrid function engine start/stop feature and connected car technology.

In terms of engine options, it is likely to be powered by either a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor or a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill. Both units are expected to be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain will be on offer on the higher-spec trims.

1 of 2

IMAGE SOURCE