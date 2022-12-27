Mahindra Scorpio N 5 New Variants Launch – Total Now 30 (Latest Prices)

New Scorpio N variants include two petrol and three diesel variants, priced in the range of Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh

To expand options available to customers, Mahindra has launched 5 new variants of its popular Scorpio N SUV. The new variants are Z2 G MT E (Rs 12.49 lakh), Z2 D MT E (Rs 12.99 lakh), Z4 G MT E (Rs 13.99 lakh), Z4 D MT E (Rs 14.49 lakh) and Z4 D MT 4WD E (Rs 16.94 lakh).

As compared to the respective trim levels, these new variants get additional features. It is likely that Mahindra is looking to provide a better deal to folks with limited budget. The changes will make entry-level trims of Scorpio N a lot more attractive to potential buyers.

Scorpio N new variants and features

New Scorpio N Z2 G MT E (petrol) gets features such as Hill Hold Assist and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Scorpio N Z2 D MT E (diesel) also gets these updates. These features were already available as standard with Z4 (Automatic), Z6, Z8 and Z8 L variants. For Z2 and Z4 (manual), these features were optional.

Other key highlights of Scorpio N Z2 base variant include dual barrel headlamps, LED turn indicator, stacked led tail lamps and R17 steel alloy wheels. Inside, Z2 variants have power steering with tilt function, engine start/stop, 2nd row AC vent, USB port and power windows. Safety kit onboard Scorpio N Z2 misses out on features such as driver drowsiness detection, tyre pressure monitoring system and e-call and SOS switch.

Scorpio N Z4 variants are relatively better equipped with features such as 2nd row AC module, cooled glove box, activated carbon filter, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, 2nd row USB C port, electrically adjustable ORVMs, seat height adjustability with lumbar support and rear wiper, washer and demister. Safety kit onboard Scorpio N Z4 is the same as Z2 trim.

Scorpio N petrol variants are powered by a 2.0-litre motor that churns out 200 bhp of max power. Torque output is 370 Nm with 6-speed manual transmission and 380 Nm with 6-speed automatic. The 2.2-litre diesel motor is offered in two states of tune, 130 bhp and 172 bhp.

Z2 diesel variants are available with only the 130 bhp version whereas other trims have both options. Torque output of the lower configured engine is 300 Nm with manual transmission. The higher configured engine generates 370 Nm of torque with 6-speed manual and 400 Nm with 6-speed automatic. With the addition of these new variants, the total variants count on offer with Scorpio N has increased to 30.

Scorpio N full equipment list

While base-spec variants now have additional features, they will continue to miss out on sunroof, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED projector fog lamps, LED sequential turn indicators and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, top-spec variants get features such as electric power steering, AdrenoX Connect, what3words, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, inbuilt navigation, wireless charging, leatherette interiors and leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear shift lever. Scorpio N top-spec Z8L (6S) variants are available in the range of Rs 19.19 lakh to Rs 21.65 lakh.

Source