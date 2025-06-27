Mahindra Scorpio N ADAS Variant Launch Price Rs 21.35 L – New Z8T Trim Added

One of the leading SUV makers in India, Mahindra Auto, has just updated one of its best-selling SUVs with new features and technology. We’re talking about the updated Scorpio N that finally gets Level 2 ADAS suite with improved safety proposition. Along with that, Mahindra has also introduced a new trim level with Scorpio N called Z8T. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Scorpio N ADAS Variant

Marketed as the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’, Mahindra Scorpio N is D Segment SUV with larger dimensions and radiates a dominating road presence. The company has seen great success with Scorpio N and this SUV has found place in over 2.5 lakh homes ever since it was launched three years ago.

Commemorating the three successful years, Mahindra Auto has just updated Scorpio N to MY25 version where it gets Level 2 ADAS features with reinforced safety and introduced a new Z8T trim level to cater to a diverse range of buyers with varied requirements. This new Z8T trim level is positioned above Z8 trim and below the top-spec Z8L trim.

Speaking of the Z8L trim level, it is the only one that gets the new ADAS Level-2 suite of active safety features. Where pricing is concerned, Z8L equipped with ADAS starts from Rs 21.35 lakh (Ex-sh) for Petrol Manual variant and goes till Rs 25.42 lakh (Ex-sh) for Diesel 4WD Automatic variant. Notably, Mahindra is offering ADAS equipped Z8L in a wide range of powertrain combinations as seen in the price chart below.

There are up to 10 ADAS features on the new 2025 Scorpio N as listed by Mahindra. These include Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Pilot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist, Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert.

New Z8T Trim Level

Alongside the ADAS equipped Z8L trim level, Mahindra has introduced a new Z8T trim level with 2025 Scorpio N. Prices for the just launched Z8T trim level start from Rs 20.29 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 24.36 lakh (Ex-sh), depending on the engine and drivetrain selected. It has to be noted that Z8T does not get any 6-seater variants.

Where features are concerned, Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T trim level gets a few premium elements over Z8 trim level. These include 18-inch alloy wheels, 12-speaker Sony audio system, front parking sensors and camera, powered driver’s seat, electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats and an auto-dimming IRVM.