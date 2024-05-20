2024 Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition Debuts – The Meaner Daddy

In India, Mahindra is testing a pickup truck version based on Scorpio N and is likely to be a fitting rival to Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux

Fancy a Scorpio N but found it too soft? Maybe you wanted it to have more power? Or pack more off-road-worthy hardware than the standard car? Or maybe just have more panache or look a lot more in-your-face? Mahindra South Africa has the answer in the form of Scorpio N Adventure Edition. What does it get over standard car? Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition Showcased

Scoprio N has been one of the most trending and enthusiastic vehicles in India. Mahindra has launched it in global markets like Australia and South Africa and has seen good reception from the local media. The popularity of Scorpio N is immense and the new Adventure Edition builds on that further.

Mahindra advertised the new Scorpio N as the ‘Big Daddy’ of SUVs. With Scorpio N Adventure Edition, Daddy is now looking a lot meaner than it was before. Adding to this effect are the new exterior changes that not only look mean and rugged, but unlock further off-road prowess as well.

Adding to the rugged look, Scorpio N Adventure Edition gets a new off-road bumper at the front that unlocks significantly more approach angle than before. This bumper looks like it is metallic and powder coated. Rear bumper is also all-new and unlocks a better departure angle.

What lends a butch appeal to Scorpio N Adventure Edition are the new tyres. These look like they are mud-terrain tyres. These tyres have massive profile and will fare better on tough terrains including muck and slush owing to their grippy and knobby nature. Further accentuating the butch appeal is the new luggage rack on the top.

How much does it cost?

In South Africa, Mahindra is offering Scorpio N Adventure Edition based on Z8 trim (one trim below top-spec Z8L). The only powertrain option is a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine generating 172 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a 4X4 transfer case.

Where pricing is concerned, Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition has been priced at 644,499 Rand which translates to Rs. 29.6 lakh in today’s currency exchange rates. South Africa is among the priority markets for Mahindra and the company has been actively launching new products here.

As of now, Mahindra has launched XUV300, XUV700 and Scorpio N PVs in South Africa along with Pik Up Single Cab, Pik Up Double Cab, Bolero and four versions of Karoo Special Editions in commercial segment. Mahindra has not confirmed Scorpio N Adventure Edition for India. We might get something similar with less extreme components that are compliant with our laws.

