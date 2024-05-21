Mahindra Scorpio N And Bolero Neo Prices Hiked – New Price List

After the recent price hike to Thar, Mahindra Scorpio N and Bolero Neo prices have been hiked too depending upon variants

Almost halfway into the year 2024, Mahindra has decided to up the prices of Scorpio N and Bolero Neo. These developments emerged a short while after Mahindra hiked the prices of Thar lifestyle off-road SUV. India’s de facto SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, didn’t seem to have provides any particular reason for this price increment.

Mahindra Scorpio N Prices Hiked

After covering the price hike associated with Thar, it is the turn of Scorpio N and Bolero Neo. Both vehicles are rugged ladder-frame SUVs with their unique fan base. In their respective segments, they clock good numbers and are not directly comparable to immediate rivals.

Scorpio N is a very potent weapon in Mahindra’s arsenal. Combined, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic rule the mid-size SUV segment and are among best-sellers in Mahindra’s sales charts. Base price of Rs. 13.6 lakh (Ex-sh) before this hike is a thing of the past now as new base price is Rs. 13.85 lakh.

Most variants across Scorpio N range get a price hike. However, not all variants get the same upward revision. As seen in new price table below, all variants falling under Z2 and Z4 trims get a uniform Rs. 25,000 price hike (Ex-sh). The same Rs. 25,000 price hike (Ex-sh) is also imposed on all diesel variants of Z6 trim.

As we go up the variant hierarchy, all 2WD variants of Z8 trim (petrol and diesel) get a uniform Rs. 10,000 price hike. With the new pricing, Scorpio N range now starts from Rs. 13.85 lakh (Ex-sh) for Z2 Petrol MT 7S 2WD and goes till Rs. 24.54 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec Z8L Diesel AT 4X4 7S.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Prices Hiked

The rebadged TUV300, Mahindra Bolero Neo, has been one of best-selling ladder-frame SUVs. It has been a staple among semi-urban and rural buyers and is known for its tough attributes. Mahindra also sell an extended version of this vehicle called Bolero Neo Plus, which was launched recently.

Smaller Bolero Neo is sold in four trim levels – N4, N8, N10 and N10 (O). While the higher-tier N10 and N10 (O) get no price revisions, the lower-tier N4 and N8 are now dearer to buyers. How dearer, you might ask. N4 trim has been hiked by Rs. 5,000 and N8 trim by Rs. 14,000 (both prices Ex-sh).

Effectively, Mahindra Bolero Neo prices now start from Rs. 9.95 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base N4 MT variant and Rs. 12.15 lakh (Ex-sh) for the top-spec N10 (O) MT variant. Powertrain-wise, both Bolero Neo and Scorpio N have been kept intact. The same is the case with features, equipment and creature comforts as well.