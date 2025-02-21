Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition Spied At Dealer Yard – Walkaround

While the Scorpio N already offers two black shades, this new variant further reduces chrome and metallic elements

Scorpio is currently the top-selling Mahindra brand, contributing more than 30% to overall sales. The Scorpio range comprises the standard Scorpio and the Scorpio N. Mahindra will soon introduce a new Black Edition for the latter. Let’s take a look at what makes this new Black Edition distinct from the others.

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition Spied

It is evident that there’s a strong focus on achieving an all-black look across both exteriors and interiors. Scorpio N currently offers six colour options. Two of these are black shades – Midnight Black and Stealth Black. Both have a glossy black shade, but it has some chrome used across the front, side and rear. The new Black Edition is different since it maximizes the blacked-out look and feels as seen in the video by Avtansh Singh.

If we compare to the existing black colours, the new Black Edition gets a blacked-out bumper, alloy wheels, side moulding, window trim and roof rails. Moreover, a dark chrome finish has been used for the front grille and door handles. The combo of black and dark chrome has been used on the inside as well. Everything from the dashboard to the doors, upholstery and roof has varying shades of black.

Based on the top variant

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition is likely to be based on top-spec Z8 L variant. It ensures that users can access the full range of features available with Scorpio N. Exterior highlights include LED projector fog lamps, LED sequential turn indicators, ski-rack, 18-inch alloy wheels and vertically stacked LED tail lamps.

Inside, Scorpio N has a sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone FATC, wireless charger, steering mounted controls, USB ports and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift lever. Other highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch colour TFT instrument console, Alexa-enabled what3words (W3W), rear AC vents, a premium SONY sound system with 12 speakers and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety kit includes front/side/curtain airbags, parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, driver drowsiness detection, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto-dimming IRVM and all four ventilated disc brakes.

Engine options for Scorpio N include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The petrol unit generates 200 hp and 370 Nm with the 6-speed manual transmission. Torque output is 380 Nm with the 6AT. The diesel engine makes 172 hp and 370 Nm with the 6MT. Torque output is 400 Nm with the 6AT.

Launch soon

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition was officially teased by the company and has started arriving at dealerships. It indicates that launch could occur in the coming days. Scorpio N takes on rivals like Tata Safari. Interestingly, a new Stealth Edition has also been introduced for Tata Safari. The same is true for Tata Harrier.