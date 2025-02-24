Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launch Price Rs 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra has launched Scorpio-N Carbon Edition, celebrating a significant achievement – 2 lakh units sold of the Scorpio-N. This special edition enhances the Big Daddy of SUVs with a bold new design, luxurious interiors, and an imposing road presence.

Exclusive Black Theme

The Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is available exclusively in Z8 and Z8L seven-seater variants. It boasts a Metallic Black theme, exuding dominance with blacked-out alloy wheels, smoked chrome accents, and dark Galvano-finished roof rails. The premium leatherette seats with contrast deco-stitching and smoked chrome elements inside add a touch of sophistication.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is offered with two powerful engine options catering to different driving preferences. The 2.2L mHawk diesel engine produces 172 bhp at 3500 rpm and an impressive 400 Nm of torque between 1750-2750 rpm, ensuring strong mid-range performance and effortless highway cruising.

On the other hand, the 2.0L mStallion petrol engine delivers a higher 200 bhp at 5000 rpm, complemented by 370 Nm of torque from 1750-3000 rpm, making it a more spirited choice for those who prioritize acceleration and refinement. Both engines come paired with manual and automatic transmissions, along with 2WD and 4WD (only diesel) option, ensuring versatility across different terrains and driving conditions.

Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Prices

Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is priced at a premium of around Rs 20,000 over the regular Z8 and Z8L variants, offering an exclusive design and premium interior enhancements. The petrol variants start at Rs 19.19 lakh (MT) and go up to Rs 22.31 lakh (AT) for the Z8L.

The diesel range begins at Rs 19.64 lakh for the 2WD MT variant and extends to Rs 24.89 lakh for the fully-loaded Z8L 4WD AT. All prices ex-sh. This price bump accounts for the special Metallic Black theme, smoked chrome accents, and premium leatherette interiors, reinforcing its bold and premium SUV appeal.