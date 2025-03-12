Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Walkaround – Big Daddy Got Stealthy

Ever since it was launched, Scorpio N has turned out to be a golden goose for Mahindra Auto. This D Segment SUV has been the most sought-after in its segment owing to its size and road presence along with the fact that it bears Scorpio tag. Mahindra has now launched Scorpio N Carbon Edition for that all important Black look. Let’s take a closer look at this vehicle in detail.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Walkaround

Building on the legacy of Scorpio brand, Mahindra launched Scorpio N with larger dimensions, better safety proposition and modern features and amenities. Result of which, Scorpio N’s demand and popularity has blown out of proportion. Carbon Edition of Scorpio N wears a stealthy Black suit and aims to dazzle buyers even more.

Mahindra launched Scorpio N Carbon Edition to commemorate 2 lakh sales of the Big Daddy of SUVs. This is a massive feat to achieve considering Scorpio N was launched in mid 2022. Scorpio N Carbon Edition can be had in the top-spec Z8 and Z8L trim levels only and prices start from Rs 19.19 lakh and goes till Rs 24.89 lakh (both prices Ex-sh).

Carbon Edition is offered with a multitude of powertrain combinations including Petrol Manual & Auto along with Diesel Manual & Automatic with both 2WD or 4WD configs. We get an all Black look on the outside lending a stealthy look. Entire front fascia including the grill and skid plate are now fully black with Dark Chrome embellishments.

At the sides, 18-inch alloy wheels finished in Black grab attention and we can see that all chrome appliques including the stinging Scorpion design around the window line and door handles are now dark chrome. Roof rails get Galvano finish. At the rear, everything is Black as well, lending a stealthy look for Scorpio N.

Stealthy Black Interiors

On the inside, Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition gets an all Black interior. Unlike XUV700 Napoli Black version, Scorpio N Carbon Edition is a truly Black interior which is reflected in the all-Black dashboard and door trims, seat upholstery and even a dark Carbon roof liner. All silver elements have been transformed into a dark Carbon shade.

A combination of Black exteriors and interiors looks sophisticated. Majority of buyers in this segment and price range have accepted this appearance with open arms. Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition gets the same engine options as Z8 and Z8L. In this sense, it gets a 2.0L Petrol engine and a 2.2L Diesel engine options along with 2WD and 4WD options with the latter. Both Manual and Automatic gearbox options are available with Scorpio N Carbon Edition.