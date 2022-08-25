Mahindra Scorpio N Deliveries Start Soon – Production At Chakan Plant

Mahindra’s new Chakan is one of the company’s largest and has a production capacity of 3,00,000 vehicles

We all know that Mahindra, as a conglomerate, has its hands in a lot of businesses. One of its most profitable businesses is automobiles. When we say automobiles, we don’t just mean cars. Mahindra produces passenger cars, commercial cars, pickup trucks, light commercial trucks, heavy commercial trucks, and motorcycles under its own brand and also Classic legends. Not just that, Mahindra is the largest tractor manufacturer in the world in terms of sales volume.

Mahindra has manufacturing facilities in Chakan, Zaheerabad, Haridwar, Nashik and also at Kandivali. Out of which, Mahindra Scorpio N is manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility at Chakan with world-class production prowess and also cutting-edge technology. Mahindra recently posted a video on social media taking us all on a virtual short trip where Scorpio N is manufactured.

Mahindra Scorpio N Production

Chakan plant is spread across 700 acres and has a production capacity of 3,00,000 vehicles and can be ramped up with demand too. This facility doesn’t incorporate tractors and motorcycle production. But commercial trucks ranging from 0.75-tonne LCVs to 49-tonne Navistar trucks are manufactured here. Even though most of the production is automated with robots, there are over 1,000 employees working in this plant.

Mahindra has not showcased the engine and gearbox production facilities for some reason. But the video starts with sheet metal stamping with pristine dies that will make Scorpio N’s body. All the stamped frames are held together by robots in pre-designed jigs and are spot welded to make an exoskeleton. Rest of the body panels including bonnet, tailgate and doors are bolted on.

The whole thing is dipped in multiple chemical pools for surface treatment and also ionization. Then comes the surface prepping which is carried on mostly by robots. After this phase, come paint layers which are again executed by robots. Even though robots are programmed to open and close doors, some hard-to-reach parts are still painted by humans.

Consequently, ladder-frame chassis is surface coated and drivetrain along with suspension components are mounted on it. After a marriage of ladder-frame with the body, interiors and then electrical systems are added which forms the nervous system of Scorpio N. Getting all electricals right, is probably the most tedious and time-consuming in the entire process.

Interiors & Quality Inspection

Along with electrical harnesses, interiors are added like adding flesh on bones. Scorpio N gets a fair share of features. So, getting everything to hook up and work the way it should, is a task in itself. Now is when glass surfaces and styling elements like a grille, are also attached on Scorpio N. Most of these processes are done by humans though as the job is tedious and requires attention to details.

The last part is quality control where errors are checked and if there are some imperfections, sent back to their respective stages in manufacturing to get rectified. If everything is A-OK, then the vehicle will roll off the production line and will reach its prospective customer. Folks, that’s how your booked Scorpio N is manufactured.

Mahindra Scorpio N Deliveries

Due to production hassles, chip shortages and a lot of other woes, there are delays that are ramping up the waiting period. But once the production-related hassles are ironed out, everything will go on as usual. Mahindra will officially start deliveries of the new Scorpio N on 26th Sep. Ahead of that, few units of the SUV have been spotted with HSRP registration plates.