Mahindra Scorpio N Delivery Starts – First Batch Owners Take Delivery

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is now priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh, going all the way up to 23.9 lakh

After a long wait, buyers of the new Mahindra Scorpio N will now be able to take delivery from today. New Scorpio first batch delivery is underway across India. Launched back in June 2022, delivery has started from 26th Sep 2022.

The new generation Scorpio, branded as Mahindra Scorpio-N, is offered in 5 variants that include the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and top-spec Z8L. New pricing for Mahindra Scorpio Z4 petrol AT is at Rs 15.45 lakh while the Z4 diesel AT is at Rs 15.95 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The Z6 diesel AT is at Rs 16.95 lakh. The higher spec Z8 petrol AT is priced at Rs 18.95 lakh and at Rs 19.45 lakh for the Diesel AT. Top of the line Z8L petrol AT carries a price tag of Rs 20.95 lakh while the diesel variant is at Rs 21.45 lakh.

Where 4WD variants with AT are concerned, the prices start off at Rs 18.4 lakh for the Z4 diesel AT going up to Rs 21.90 lakh for Z8 diesel AT and at Rs 23.9 lakh for Z8L diesel AT. (All prices are ex-showroom). At these competitive prices, the new Mahindra Scorpio takes on other SUVs in the segment that include the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio N Delivery Starts

Mahindra will be primarily delivering the Z8L top variants initially. They aim to deliver 7,000 units of new Scorpio N over the next 10 days. Their aim is to keep the waiting period an average of 4 months for the first 25,000 buyers. Take a look at the Scorpio N delivery video below, credit to Power on Wheel.

Only the top-end Z8 L is being offered in a choice of six or seven seats while the rest of the lineup gets seven seats as standard. The Scorpio is built on a new ladder frame chassis and measures 4,662mm long, 1,917mm wide and 1,857mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,750mm. It has a fuel tank capacity of 57 liters.

Exterior colour options are Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Royal Gold. On board features include an Adrenox powered 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 70+ connected car tech features and a premium 12 speaker Sony audio system.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio – Engine Specs

Where engine specs are concerned, the new Scorpio gets a 2.0 liter mStallion, turbocharged petrol engine offering 197 hp power and 380 Nm torque. There is also a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine that makes 173 hp power and 400 Nm torque with transmission options that include 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Demand for the new Scorpio N is huge. Some buyers have a delivery date in Dec 2024. That is more than 2 years of waiting period. This wait time is expected to reduce, once the company increases production.