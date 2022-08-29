Mahindra Scorpio N Delivery Timeline – First 7k Units In 10 Days

Mahindra sits on a large number of bookings for the XUV700, Thar and newly launched Scorpio N, but the shortage of semi-conductors has led to a prolonged waiting period

Mahindra is India’s leading SUV maker. With each launch of its SUVs, the order books fill up to levels that make it difficult for the company to keep pace with. These hefty bookings, along with a deficiency in supply of vital parts has caused a pile up of pending orders leading to waiting periods that extend to 24 months in the case of some models and variants.

Even as Mahindra sits on bookings to the tune of 1.40 lakh units for its Thar, XUV700 and Bolero, the newly launched Scorpio N clocked new records with over 25,000 bookings within 1 minute and over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes, taking up the company’s total SUV orders to 2.40 lakh units.

Mahindra Thar brings in bookings at the rate of 5,000 units per month while there are another 10,000 bookings each month for the XUV700. The XUV300 also has a total of 13,000 open bookings with around 6,200 new bookings added each month. This has led to the XUV700 commanding a waiting period of 24 months, despite which, the cancellations stand at a mere 10 percent. Mahindra Thar has a waiting period of 7-8 months.

Mahindra Scorpio N Delivery Update

Deliveries of the new Mahindra Scorpio N will only commence from 26th September 2022 with the Z8L variant to be prioritized. Average waiting period of the first 25,000 bookings will only be 4 months

26th Sep is the first day of Navratri festival. Mahindra has revealed today that they will deliver 7,000 units of new Scorpio N within the first 10 days. That means, by the Dusshera, there will be more than 7,000 units of new Scorpio N on Indian roads. The delivery timeline will be communicated for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels starting tomorrow, while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N, will help us achieve the deliveries faster.”

Mahindra Scorpio N

The recently launched Scorpio N has become the fastest SUV to amass 1 lakh bookings. It took the automaker just 30 minutes to achieve this fame. Boasting of contemporary styling, multiple engine and transmission options and a host of latest features and connectivity tech, the Scorpio N will be sold alongside the current generation Scorpio which has been renamed Scorpio Classic.

It gets its power via petrol and diesel engine options with TGDi mStallion petrol engine offering 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque. The mHawk diesel engine is capable of 175 hp power and 400 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to 6 speed manual and automatic transmissions (4X4). With a new electric shift on fly 4Wheel Drive system, the Scorpio N can transform from a 2WD to 4WD with three drive modes of Zip, Zap and Zoom each designed for varying traffic and road conditions so as to enhance performance. The new Scorpio N is being produced at the company plant in Chakan, Pune. It competes with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar while it will also pose some competition to the XUV700.