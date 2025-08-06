Mahindra Scorpio N Double Cab Spied In Nashik – Hilux Rival

With the Scorpio N pickup, opportunities exist across both the domestic and multiple international markets

Extensive testing of the Mahindra Scorpio N pickup is currently underway, with a potential launch expected in the coming months. Both single cab and double cab variants will be on offer. Latest spy shots are of the double cab variant, spotted somewhere in Nashik by automotive enthusiast Anuj Mogal. Let’s check out the details.

Scorpio N double cab pickup – Design and features

One can notice an upright nose, a large grille with slatted design and a flat bonnet. A robust bumper and the outline of a heavy-duty skid plate can be seen. Lighting elements are completely hidden and what one sees are the makeshift units. Headlamps are likely to remain fairly conventional, unlike the bold design experiments seen in many SUVs.

One can notice the flat, slab-sided front bumper, which can support placement of a winch and tow hooks. These items could be offered as an accessory. Due to the heavy camouflage, the finer details are not evident. Depending on the variant, the front bumper section could also get radar units. Running on steel wheels, this test mule appears to be one of the base variants.

Use of large wheels, chunky tyres with high sidewalls and long-travel suspension has ensured a dominating road presence for the Scorpio N pickup. One can also notice the higher ground clearance, as compared to the Scorpio N SUV. These features will allow some serious off-roading capabilities. Scorpio N pickup will be positioned as a vehicle that is essentially ready to conquer any terrain.

Side profile looks quite similar to the Scorpio N SUV. Key highlights include tall, squared-off wheel arches, conventional door handles, ORVMs with integrated turn signals and a shark fin antenna. One can also spot running boards. Rear section seems practical and utilitarian. The pickup has halogen tail lights and a flat tailgate with brake lights. A rear tow hook setup is likely included as well.

Scorpio N double cab pickup – Performance, specs

Scorpio N pickup will be underpinned by a ladder-frame construction, just like the SUV. Both RWD and 4WD variants will be on offer. Off-roading capabilities are likely to be better in comparison to the SUV. All-terrain capabilities are expected with ride modes of Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts and Sand. Top variants are likely to be equipped with Mahindra’s 4XPLOR Terrain Management System.

The 4WD setup can be similar to that of the Scorpio N SUV. Key features include a selectable shift-on-the-fly 4WD system with 4-High and 4-Low gear options. Users can seamlessly switch between 2WD and 4WD as needed. The SUV also has a mechanical locking differential and brake-locking differential. These systems are quite useful across challenging or slippery conditions such as mud, sand and snow.

Scorpio N pickup is likely to get a more robust suspension setup to manage the cargo load. Power could be supplied via Mahindra’s 2.2-litre diesel engine. In its higher configuration, this engine generates 172 hp. Torque output is 370 Nm with the 6MT and 400 Nm with the 6AT transmission. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of Toyota Hilux.