Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied Testing

Mahindra Scorpio N needs no introduction in India and a few global markets. For many traditional SUV enthusiasts, ‘Nothing Else Will Do’. Numbers reflect that as 1,00,000 bookings milestone was achieved in just 30 minutes of bookings window opened, and well over 2,00,000 units sold in the country.

Also, Scorpio (Classic and N combined) is Mahindra’s best-selling nameplate by a long shot. When Mahindra is updating an SUV of this magnitude, it is a big deal. Now, the first set of spy shots of this Scorpio N facelift have surfaced on the internet. Let’s take a closer look and see what we can surmise from these spy shots.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied

For the first time, Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has been spied on testing on public roads. These recent spy shots of Scorpio N facelift shows rear quarter angle of this upcoming SUV. From these spy shots, one would be hard pressed to spot any design changes at all and the full camouflage further shields the design changes from prying eyes.

Overall silhouette is carried over as it is and we can even see the ready-to-sting Scorpion tail in the window line too. Because this test mule is in motion, we can’t even spot alloy wheel design as well. Same spoiler, tail light housings, under-body spare wheel, conventional door handles, roof rails and shark fin antenna can be seen on this test mule.

Most of the changes are expected to be in its fascia, which is not visible in these spy shots. One can expect a new grille, sportier bumpers, redesigned headlights and LED DRL signature along with a chiseled bumper among others. Despite these expected changes, Scorpio N’s dominating road presence and its “Big Daddy” appeal are likely to be retained.

What to expect?

There might be feature additions to Mahindra Scopio N’s interiors. Mahindra might give it a larger touchscreen infotainment system and an equally larger fully digital TFT instrument cluster. There might be a panoramic sunroof, this time around. Mahindra might make the switch from Sony to Harman Kardon, something we saw with XUV700 facelift as well.

We wish Mahindra gives ventilated seat features for 2nd row captain chairs in its 6-seater configuration along with a sophisticated ambient lighting system. With Mahindra Scorpio N facelift, we can expect more variants to get the ADAS suite, which is currently only limited to top-spec Z8L trim level.

Powertrains will be retained as they are and probably in the same state of tune. We’re talking about a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with peak power output of 200 bhp and 370 Nm along with a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine with 172 bhp and 370 Nm. We wish Mahindra gave Scorpio N the 185 bhp and 450 Nm config seen on XUV700. MT and AT gearbox along with 4WD configurations will be on offer too.

Source