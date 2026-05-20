Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Testing Continues – Launch In 2026?

Mahindra Auto is working on a facelift for its ever-popular Scorpio N SUV. The big daddy of SUVs is set to get a new face which is expected to pack more aggression and attitude. Multitude test mules have been spied testing in the country already and a launch timeline some time in 2026 is speculated.

The latest test mule sighting comes from automotive enthusiast Rishita Choudhury, who spotted it on Delhi-Mumbai expressway. These spy shots show the upcoming Scorpio N facelift from the rear and sides and this test mule seems to have a new design for its alloy wheels. Let’s take a closer look.

Scorpio N Facelift Testing Continues

The recently spotted Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift test mule is fully draped in camouflage to hide design revisions from prying eyes. Not that there are likely to be extensive design revisions, at least from the sides and rear. From what we can see in these spy shots, one could say that Scorpio N facelift could just be a little nip and tuck job.

From the rear, we can see that Scorpio N facelift retains similar tail light housing, while LEDs on the inside could see a redesign. Tailgate is still side hinged, which makes sense on a tall SUV like this and spare wheel is still under the floor. Rear bumper could get a slight redesign too. Same shark fin antenna and rear wiper are carried forward.

What could be new are its alloy wheels. For starters, they might be 19-inchers this time around and it looks like these wheels are slightly concave in their design. Pattern is still 5-spoke and might look slightly different than current model. The stinging scorpion tail detail on side profile is retained too.

What to expect?

While design revisions are not profound at the rear and sides, Mahindra Scorpio N facelift is expected to get an all-new fascia. Previous test mules support this theory as there were temporary make-shift headlights on them. This means, headlights and headlight housings might be revised.

Primary updates are likely to happen on the inside where we can expect a larger infotainment screen (probably 12.3”), a fully digital TFT instrument cluster, a new-age steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, more powerful Harman Kardon audio system, 360-degree cameras, front and rear ventilated seats, powered tailgate and other features.

Level-2 ADAS is likely to be carried forward and the same might be the case with its powertrains. Currently, Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine with both manual and torque converter automatic gearbox along with 4X4 options. Diesel engine might get the full fat performance metrics as XUV7XO with up to 182 bhp and 450 Nm.