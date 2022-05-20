2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Officially Revealed – ScorpioN Launch 27th June

Inside the cabin, new 2022 Mahindra ScorpioN will feature forward-facing seats in the third row as opposed to bench seats in the current model

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been under development for ages. Spy shots of test mules of the SUV have been frequently surfacing on the internet for almost three years now. After several delays caused mostly due to unwarranted crises, Mahindra has kickstarted promotional campaigns for the new-gen Scorpio.

The homegrown carmaker has teased the latest iteration of Scorpio in a couple of TV commercials released online earlier this month. More recently, spy images of a final production-spec unit of the new Scorpio showed the vehicle rolling off the assembly line. This suggests that the third-gen Scorpio has finally entered into series production.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Launch Date

Today, Mahindra dropped yet another teaser. This not only reveals the launch date, but also reveals the official name. New Scorpio will be called ScorpioN. Mahindra will be launching the new 2022 ScorpioN on 27th June. New gen Scorpio is launching on the 20th anniversary of Scorpio. On the same date, prices will be revealed and official bookings will start. Unofficial bookings are already open at authorized dealerships.

As seen in numerous spy images leaked before, the upcoming ScorpioN features significant exterior styling updates over its predecessor. It also looks visibly bigger than the current model which is in line with its promotional campaign with the tagline- “The Big Daddy of SUVs”. In fact, the TV commercial confirms that with the new-gen ScorpioN, Mahindra intends to take on the D-segment SUVs.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers.”

The new ScorpioN gets a completely revised front fascia featuring a massive multi-slatted front grille with chrome embellishments. The redesigned grille also flaunts the new Mahindra logo and is flanked by new dual-pod LED projector headlights on each side with integrated LED DRLs. The reprofiled front bumper houses new C-shaped fog lamp enclosures and a wider air dam with honeycomb mesh patterns.

Coming to its side profile, Mahindra has retained the tall stance and boxy silhouette of Scorpio by incorporating a flat roofline and upright pillars. However, compared to the previous-gen model, the new ScorpioN appears to be more rounded at its edges. The imposing stance is further amplified by the large, bulging wheel arches wrapped around by black plastic claddings.

These massive wheel arches are filled up by new dual-tone, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. At its rear, it gets a flat side-hinged tailgate and new vertically-mounted LED taillights inspired by Volvo that run through the D-pillar. The rear bumper is sleeker than before that houses a metallic skid plate and a distinctive chrome trim. Other notable styling highlights include a rear wiper with a washer and a prominent character line on its sides with a pronounced kink in the rear.

Powertrain Options

Powering the new-gen ScorpioN will be two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Exact details and specifications of these motors are yet to be revealed but it has come to light that the oil burner will be available in two states of tune. The lower-spec tune will kick out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque which is in sync with Mahindra Thar.

Both engine options will be available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra will be offering an optional 4×4 drivetrain in higher-spec trims of the new ScorpioN. Current Scorpio will be on sale along with ScorpioN. Production has started at the company plant in Chakan near Pune.

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “The All-New Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra, set to redefine the SUV segment in India. Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform. This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai.”