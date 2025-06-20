Mahindra Scorpio N Major Update Expected Soon – Pano Sunroof, ADAS

One of the recipients of a major update from Mahindra Auto to its current vehicles, is Scorpio N. Updating this vehicle will not have better positioning in India, it has serious effects in export markets like Australia which might decide the fate of this product there. Let’s take a closer look at these probable features.

Mahindra Scorpio N Major Update

Mahindra Auto has been kinda busy behind the scenes crafting and formulating a bunch of new vehicles and updates to current vehicles. We’re talking about the next-gen Bolero that could be a new version of Thar (both not confirmed), XUV3XO EV, Thar facelift, XUV700 facelift, XEV 7e, BE Rall-E and others.

The company has not forgotten its ‘Big Daddy’ though, which was launched a couple of years ago. As per a recent report, Mahindra is updating Scorpio N with new features and safety equipment. There are less likely to be any design changes and these added features are likely to be bundled in a new trim level.

These new features are expected to launch in India sometime around the festive season. Primary of these features is Level-2 ADAS with the all-important AEB (Auto Emergency Braking). Other ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, lane departure warning and others will also be a part of the package.

Other expected feature is a panoramic sunroof, which is an in-demand feature for vehicles of this price and size brackets. Currently, Scorpio N only comes with a single-pane sunroof, only in higher variants. We also wish Mahindra offers rear ventilated seat feature with 6-seater variants and a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will continue with the same 2.0L Petrol and 2.2L Diesel engine options with optional 4WD system.

Implications for Australian market

In markets like Australasia (Australia, New Zealand and New Guinea), offering Scorpio N with ADAS features is paramount to make any sales. That is because AEB is mandated in this market for all vehicles produced after March 1, 2023.

Because Mahindra Scorpio N was approved for sale in November 2022 and was allowed to sell Scorpio N for two years without AEB. The company was expected to launch a Scorpio N with ADAS around mid 2025, which seems to be on track. However, due to the lack of AEB, it had to suffer with a ‘0 Star’ crash safety rating in ANCAP crash tests, even though GNCAP awarded it ‘5 Stars’ in India.

