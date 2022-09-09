Mahindra Scorpio N PDI Starts Ahead Of Delivery – Z8L Prioritized

Scorpio-N deliveries will commence from September 26th, which marks the start of auspicious Navratri festival

As customers wait to take deliveries, Mahindra has commenced PDIs for Scorpio-N. Mahindra dealerships have busy days ahead, as the company has promised 7,000 deliveries during the first 10 days of Navratri festival. Post that, deliveries will commence at around the same pace with the target to deliver 25,000 units by November.

Even then, total deliveries will only amount to just 1/4th of the initial 1 lakh bookings received for Scorpio-N. As may be recalled, Scorpio-N had received 25k bookings in just one minute and 1 lakh bookings in less than 30 minutes. With the latter, Scorpio-N currently holds the record of reaching fastest 1 lakh bookings.

The rush was understandable as Scorpio-N has beaten all expectations in terms of design, performance and equipment list. Moreover, the first 25k bookings were to benefit from an initial offer price of Rs 11.99 lakh.

Z8L deliveries to be prioritized

Mahindra is focused on deliveries of first 25k bookings. Among these, folks who have booked Z8L variants will be given priority. These will be among the first to get invitation for PDI before deliveries commence on Sep 26. Considering the first 7k deliveries, most of these would be Z8L variants. This approach is being followed probably because much of the bookings for Scorpio-N comprises top-spec Z8L variants. The other variants are Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8.

Some of the exclusive features available with Scorpio-N Z8L variants include SONY 3D immersive audio with 12 speakers and dual-channel subwoofer, wireless charging and 6-way power adjustable driver seat. In terms of safety, Scorpio-N Z8L variants get exclusive driver drowsiness detection. Other key features include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired & wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone FATC, leatherette seats, sunroof and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

With AdrenoX on board, Scorpio-N offers more than 70 connected car features including Alexa voice support. Safety kit for Scorpio-N includes electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, parking sensors, front, side and curtain airbags, ventilated disc brakes and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Production in full swing

Despite shortage of semiconductor chips and other challenges, Mahindra is working proactively to meet its delivery timelines. Apart from Scorpio-N, Mahindra has significant number of pending deliveries for XUV700, Thar and XUV300. And new bookings continue to pour in, despite long waiting period. XUV700 currently has the longest waiting period of up to 24 months at some locations. Scorpio-N has a waiting period of up to 21 months.

Thankfully, Scorpio-N production is in full swing at Mahindra’s state-of-the-art facility at Chakan near Pune. Much of the processes at this plant are fully automated, which ensures speedy turnaround time, higher accuracy and improved quality. The plant is spread over an area of around 700 acres and has annual production capacity of 3 lakh vehicles. Production can be ramped up based on demand.