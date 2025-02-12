Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Interiors Spied Ahead Of Launch

Mainstream pickup truck segment died with Tata Xenon XT and Mahindra Scorpio Getaway. While Tata is not looking like they’re interested in launching a private pickup truck, Mahindra is giving us some hope. More spy shots of Mahindra Scorpio N pickup have surfaced on the internet. But this time, they show this pickup truck’s interiors. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Interiors

These test mules are spied by automotive enthusiast Vashu Singh during high-altitude testing in Manali. Mahindra is testing both single-cab and dual-cab versions of this pickup truck as seen in the previous set of spy shots. The new spy shots show the interiors of this pickup truck and hint to us at what we can expect with final production version.

The interiors of Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck look very similar to, well, a Scorpio N, the SUV it is based on. That is to be expected as it will cut down on production costs, development costs and other paraphernalia. The exteriors are almost identical to Scorpio N, except for the load bed and the temporary tail lights seen on this unit.

We can see the same dashboard layout and steering wheel as Scropio N. 8-inch touchscreen infotainment along with media controls and AC controls below it are also the same. Manual gear selector along with mechanical handbrake and front centre armrest is the same as well.

Centre console with the rotary dial and single cup holder is also similar to what is offered with Scorpio N. Touch and feel of materials might be different as Scorpio N was pitted as a premium D Segment SUV, while Scorpio N pickup will have a utilitarian appeal. There were a lot of testing equipment and wiring on the inside, suggesting some time for the launch.

The unit seen in the new spy shots is a dual cab version and has a fuel filler cap on rear left side, like on almost every single India-spec vehicle. While the front seats seem to be carried over from its SUV counterpart, rear seats are new and are positioned too upright as Mahindra had to carve out room for the load bed.

Will this launch in India?

Speaking of, load bed is not flat and will have wheel-well intrusions, common with pickup trucks sold for personal use. Powertrains-wise we can expect the same 2.2L Diesel engine powering this pickup truck and mated to both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Looking at these test mules, one might be inclined to think that these are only for export markets like Australasia and South Africa. They might not launch in India as there are not just many takers. However, Mahindra is known to revive dead segments and make them economically successful with Thar being a stellar example.

We hope Mahindra considers launching Scorpio N Pickup trucks in India and reviving the mainstream pickup truck segment. India, as a market, has matured a lot and the proposition of a pickup truck doesn’t seem far-fetched today.