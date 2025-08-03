Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Spied – Side View Reveals Dominating Road Presence

Scorpio N pickup has been spotted multiple times recently, fuelling expectations of a launch later this year

With unlocked potential in the lifestyle pickup segment, Mahindra seems keen to target this space. Making it possible will be the Scorpio N pickup. As of now, options available in this segment include Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. Scorpio N pickup test mules have been spotted in both single cab and double cab formats. Latest spy shots are of a single cab variant. Let’s check out the details.

Scorpio N Pickup – Big size, utilitarian profile

As compared to the Scorpio N SUV, the pickup version will be much longer. Likely more than 5,300 mm in length. The larger proportions are evident in the spy shot. The pickup also appears to have a higher ground clearance as compared to the Scorpio N SUV. It will ensure more versatile operations across a wide variety of terrains and environments.

One can notice an upright front fascia and slatted grille design. Finer detailing is not visible due to the heavy camouflage. Even the lighting elements are completely covered and replaced with makeshift headlights. One can expect a distinctive set of headlamps and DRLs with the Scorpio N pickup.

Wheel arches appear similar to those of the Scorpio N SUV. However, the bonnet appears flatter as compared to the SUV. The pickup has traditional door handles, similar to that of Scorpio N SUV. Window design is the same and one can spot a shark fin antenna on the roof. This test vehicle is likely one of the lower variants, as evident with the steel wheels.

These wheels could be 18-inch units, making the pickup better suited for off-road use and tackling rough terrain. As reported earlier also, the Scorpio N pickup will be underpinned by the same ladder-frame construction as in use with the SUV. Suspension setup could be tweaked for improving off-road performance and load carrying capacity. 4X4 variant options will be on offer.

Scorpio N pickup – Powertrain

Mahindra is likely to use the 2.2-litre diesel engine with the Scorpio N pickup. Onboard the Scorpio N SUV, the 2.2-litre diesel is offered in two states of tune. In the lower configuration, output is 130 hp and 300 Nm. In the higher configuration, output is 172 hp. Torque output is 370 Nm with the 6MT and 400 Nm with the 6AT transmission.

It remains to be seen if the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine option is also made available with the Scorpio N pickup. It generates 200 hp, with torque output at 370 Nm with the 6MT and 380 Nm with the 6AT transmission. A petrol option could be offered to ensure easier compliance with stricter emission norms and make the pickup more accessible to a wider audience.

If we look at rival pickups, the Toyota Hilux is equipped with a 2.8-litre diesel engine. It generates 204 PS, with torque output of 420 Nm with the 6MT and 500 Nm with the 6AT transmission. Isuzu V-Cross utilizes a 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 163 hp and 360 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.