Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Spied In Manali – Single and Double Cab, Launch 2025?

Scorpio N pickup arrives at just the right time, as there’s growing interest in lifestyle utility vehicle segment

After it was unveiled as a concept in 2023, Mahindra Scorpio N pickup has now been spotted on road tests in India. It will be a truly global product, with availability across multiple overseas locations such as South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and GCC countries. Launch in India is expected later this year, in 2025. Latest spy shots are credited to Vashu Singh, who managed to capture the test mules in Manali.

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup – Key features

As compared to the concept version unveiled in Cape Town, South Africa, the test mule comes with multiple changes. They appear to be relevant in terms of practical needs, although some of the visual USPs have been sacrificed. For example, the roll bar at rear is a lot taller in comparison to the one seen with the concept. While the roll bar matched the height of the concept, the one on the test mule towers above the cabin. It kind of spoils the pickup’s sporty looks and renders the profile of a commercial vehicle instead.

In other changes, LED lights at rear have been replaced with halogen units. The positioning and shape of the fuel filler cap has been changed. The tailgate has been revised in favour of a more sober look and feel. Positioning of the tailgate handle has been pushed to the middle section.

Alloy wheels are different from the quirky ones used with the concept. The test mule experiences significant bounce when negotiating uneven surfaces such as speed breakers. It indicates that the Scorpio N pickup could get a leaf spring suspension setup. Scorpio N pickup will be available in single-cab as well as a double-cab format – both have been spied in Manali.

Scorpio N pickup performance

In terms of performance, the pickup is likely to borrow the 2.2-litre diesel engine from Scorpio N SUV. It will have 4×4 option. A petrol engine could also be on offer. It will reduce the starting price and make it easier and cheaper to comply with stricter emissions norms that may be enforced in the future.

The high ground clearance seen with the concept appears largely the same with the test mule. It will allow Scorpio N pickup to easily tackle a wide variety of challenging terrain. It will be aided by pre-programmed and customizable ride modes. A comprehensive range of advanced tech features are expected such as fast and efficient remote functions via 5G connectivity. ADAS features are also expected to be available with Scorpio N pickup.

As demand for lifestyle utility vehicles is relatively low in India, a significant percentage of Scorpio N pickup manufactured in India will be sent to export markets. Demand in India is expected to increase in a phased manner. Here, Scorpio N pickup will take on rivals such as Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross.