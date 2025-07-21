Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Spied – Single Cab Test Mule With Makeshift Headlights

Mahindra is likely to unveil the production version of its Scorpio N-based pickup truck at the upcoming Freedom_NU event on 15th August 2025. Ahead of the grand showcase — which will also feature several new concept EVs under the Vision.S, Vision.X, Vision.T and Vision.SXT monikers — a new test mule of the Scorpio N Pickup has been spotted testing in India.

Makeshift Headlights, Camouflage Conceal Key Design Elements

This time, the prototype features makeshift headlights, indicating Mahindra’s effort to keep the final front-end design hidden until the official debut. Captured somewhere on public roads by automotive enthusiasts Ganesh Pagar, the latest spy shots reveal the single cab variant of the upcoming Scorpio N Pickup. A double cab version is also expected at launch, but hasn’t been spied recently.

The test mule is still heavily camouflaged, but compared to earlier sightings, it now features dummy external headlight enclosures, which are visibly stuck outside the body — a clear move to hide the actual headlamp and grille design. It hints that Mahindra is reserving the final reveal for the Independence Day event, where it plans to show off a near-production version.

The rest of the truck seems to retain proportions and body structure from the concept first shown in 2023. The bed is functional and more practical now, while the rear continues to use basic halogen tail-lamps instead of more stylized LED units. Steel wheels suggest this test unit is an early base-spec version.

Powertrain and Platform Expectations

The Scorpio N Pickup is expected to be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis as the SUV. Under the hood, expect Mahindra to offer the 2.2-litre diesel engine with 4×4 as an option. A petrol variant could also be introduced to meet emissions norms and offer a lower entry price point. Ride setup is likely to differ from the SUV while high ground clearance and tough underbody protection are expected to stay.

As lifestyle pickups gain traction globally, Mahindra is looking to expand its presence beyond SUVs. The Scorpio N Pickup will target markets like South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and GCC, and will go up against rivals such as the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. In India, while lifestyle pickup adoption is still niche, the Scorpio Pickup could help expand the segment with the right mix of rugged performance and competitive pricing.

Launch Timeline

The 15th August 2025 Freedom_NU event will give us a clearer look at what Mahindra has in store — not just with the Scorpio N Pickup, but also its wider Vision lineup. Market launch of the pickup is expected later this year or early next year.