Mahindra Scorpio N Scores 5 Stars Safety – Maruti Swift, Ignis, S Presso Get 1 Star

Even though Scorpio N scored 5 stars in adult occupant safety, child occupant safety was rated at 3 stars only

Ever since Global NCAP updated its test protocols, there have only been two cars crash tested. One is a Skoda Kushaq and the other is a Volkswagen Taigun. Both of them scored an impressive 5 stars under the new protocols. Now, GNCAP has tested four more Indian cars under their new protocols including Mahindra Scorpio N and from Maruti Suzuki, Ignis, S-Presso and Swift.

Impressively, Mahindra Scorpio N scored 5 stars for adult occupant safety and 3 stars in child occupant safety. All the Marutis scored 1 star in adult occupant safety. While Swift scored 1 star in child occupant safety, Ignis and S-Presso scored 0. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Scorpio N Scored 5 Stars

Global NCAP’s test protocols are now a lot more stringent than before. Assessments for rear seat belt reminders, three-point seat belts for rear passengers, stable structure and active safety systems are included in these tests as well. Previous gen Scorpio which is now sold as Scorpio Classic had scored 0 stars. Anand Mahindra had hinted that Scorpio N would be a lot more crashworthy and has thus held up to the claims.

Mahindra Scorpio N tested under new protocols of Global NCAP, was not the top-spec model with all the bells and whistles. It had ABS and dual airbags which are offered as standard fitment. Traction control, side and curtain airbags were not part of the tested car. Even though it performed brilliantly in adult occupant protection, child occupant protection fell short.

The 3 stars scored in child occupant protection due to a lack of a three-point seatbelt was the affecting factor. All three Maruti cars tested by Global NCAP under their new testing protocols, were donning basic safety kits. This includes ABS and dual airbags. None of these Maruti cars tested by GNCAP get side and curtain airbags even in top trims.

Maruti Scores Low

During a frontal collision, Ignis, S-Presso and Swift demonstrated unstable structures leading to very low crashworthiness. In child occupant safety, all three Maruti cars tested showed sub-par safety and protection. It is to be noted that under previous testing protocols, S-Presso with 2 airbags scored 3 stars and Swift had scored 2 stars. This shows how stringent and demanding new test protocols of GNCAP are.

Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols.”

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “Indian manufacturers such as Mahindra have clearly demonstrated their ongoing commitment to improving vehicle safety performance. This is very welcome and we look forward to this promising momentum being maintained when Bharat NCAP is launched next year. It is again disappointing that Maruti Suzuki has failed to match the safety progress being made by their competitors.”