Mahindra Scorpio N, Thar Extreme Off Road Editions In Black – Render

Both Scorpio N and Thar are powered by the same set of engines but get different tuning

Mahindra has a strong off-road heritage in India and has offered various tough vehicles with 4X4 capabilities. Currently, we have Thar, Scorpio N and XUV700 with 4WD and 4X4 options. But Alturas G4, old Scorpio, old Thar, XUV500, Scorpio Getaway and some more vehicles offered either 4WD or 4X4 options. Mahindra is known as a UV maker instead of a carmaker, for a good reason.

Rest of the lineup like Bolero, Bolero Neo, Alturas G4, XUV300, KUV 100 NXT, Marazzo and upcoming Scorpio Classic currently do not get 4WD or 4X4 options. Most of them offer rough road ability and that is good enough for India. But Scorpio N and Thar are more off-road worthy than XUV700 as both of them offer ladder-frame chassis.

But what if you want even more off-roading prowess from Thar and Scorpio N? That is where Wild Brothers concept from Bimble Designs come into action as they unlock completely new capabilities for both That and Scorpio N.

Scorpio N & Thar Extreme Off-road Edition

Both Scorpio N and Thar get off-road spec front bumpers which sit a lot higher than the stock model. Even though off-road bumpers don’t offer any pedestrian protection and wind deflection, they are popular in off-road communities. These bumpers offer virtually infinite approach angles. The first thing an obstacle touches are the tyres. Hence, rather than getting stuck, the wheel just ponders on top of it.

Both models also get a suspension lift kit taking the ground clearance a lot higher than the stock model. They don’t get portal axles though, which would have made them even more capable. The only other vehicles that I can think of that got portal axles from the factory are Hummer H1 or Humvee, Mercedes-Benz Unimog, AMG G63 6X6, G-Class 4-Squared and E-Class Estate 4-Squared. Yeah! An estate car got portal axles. Mercedes-Benz was wild back then.

Bimble has given both models a lot of muscle in terms of flared wheel arches and extended the track to accommodate larger off-road wheels and Maxxis BigHorn M/T tyres. Since both of them have their bumpers replaced, LED DRLs got shifted too. With Scorpio N, DRLs are now underlining the dual-barrel headlights and with Thar, they are integrated inside the headlights.

The designing freelancer has also given a lot of additions which add a lot of muscle on both Thar and Scorpio N. Mainly, an electric winch at the front which is integrated into their bumpers, roof carriers with provision for climbing, solid metal bash plates instead of faux skid plates, and a sick matte grey finish that stands out. Thar gets an LED strip at the top that doubles as flood light.

Powertrain

Both Mahindra Scorpio N and Thar gets two engine options. A 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine. But both of them get different tuning. Scorpio N petrol engine makes 200 bhp and 370 Nm. The 2.2L diesel makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque in the base Z2 variant. It makes 172 bhp and 370 Nm from Z4 variants and higher. It is coupled to either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox and also gets a 4WD option in diesel variants only.

Whereas Thar petrol engine makes 150 bhp and 300 Nm and diesel engine makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm. Both engines get either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT. Thar gets 4X4 as standard across all variants irrespective of engine and transmission options. Thar will also be launched in 5-door version too.

