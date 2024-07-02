Mahindra Scorpio N Ventilated Seats, Auto-Dimming IRVM Spied – Launch Soon

All the new features bestowed upon Scorpio N, may soon be offered with XUV700 – Especially the front and rear ventilated seats function

India’s leading car manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, has been known to make big and brawny SUVs. The company is riding on the wave of success generated by the likes of Scorpio N and XUV700. Sales-wise, Scorpio is the company’s best-seller. To make Scorpio more appealing, Mahindra is offering more features. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Scorpio N Ventilated Seats

Marketed as ‘Big Daddy Of SUVs’, Mahindra Scorpio N jumped a whole segment and now plays with D-Segment SUVs. With size quotient and affordability factors working in its favour, Mahindra Scorpio N has been racking up impressive sales numbers. Now, Mahindra is topping up Scorpio N’s features tank.

What did it miss, though? One might ask. Among the infinite possibilities, Scorpio N missed a few niceties like auto dimming IRVM that rival brands used to offer in their affordable small hatchbacks. Now, Mahindra is giving Scorpio N auto-dimming IRVM and a wireless charger with cooling function.

As seen in the recent spy shots, we can see the same frameless auto-dimming IRVM on Scorpio N top-spec Z8L trim that is shared with Mahindra XUV3XO. Also, there was another auto-dimming IRVM on mid-trims of XUV3XO with chunky black frame around it, which should logically be offered on Z6 and Z8 trims of Scorpio N.

Another major feature addition with Scorpio N we can spot in these spy shots are ventilated seats. This is a Godsend for Indian car buyers and ensures passenger comfort in sunny seats. Mahindra Scorpio N ventilated seat function is for both front and rear seats, as confirmed by the source, Rohit Shinde. Which is fantastic at this price point. Only other car to offer front and rear seat ventilation is Tata Safari.

Now, Scorpio comes off as a more fitting proposition for Indian market as it offers sought-after features like ventilated seats. That said, we wish Mahindra Scorpio N offered a 360-degree camera for assistance in parking, considering how large it is. Also, a camera-based Level-2 ADAS suite that the smaller XUV3XO offers.

More feature loaded than before

Other than the aforementioned features, we don’t see any more added features. Sunroof is still single-pane and 2nd row seats are still not captain chairs with individual armrests. With this update, there may be a small bump in price, which is pretty obvious, considering market trends. The front and rear ventilated seats function might be ported to XUV700 as well.

The powertrains will remain the same, though. The 2.0L turbo petrol engine with 200 bhp peak power and 370 Nm peak torque along with the 2.2L turbo diesel with a maximum of 172 bhp peak power and 400 Nm peak torque. There will be options to choose from a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter and a 4X4 transfer case.