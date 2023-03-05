Mahindra Scorpio N Waterfall Test No 2 – Under Professional Guidance

Mahindra Scorpio-N Under the Waterfall: A Waterproof SUV or Marketing Stunt – Impact of Viral Videos

Public’s reaction to the viral video ‘Never again will I buy a car with a sunroof‘ showing a Mahindra Scorpio-N under a waterfall was widespread. But instead of insight, Mahindra has taken the waterfall challenge themselves, under professional guidance.

Mahindra has shared a new video on their social media showing Scorpion N under the same waterfall. In their words, ‘Just another day under the waterfall for the ScorpioN’. This time there is no water leaking into the cabin.

Mahindra’s Reaction to Viral Video: Missed Opportunity to Address Sunroof Concern

This is no ordinary advert that got conceptualised months in advance. The timing is suspect. What you see is a semi-immersive experience of the sound of water on a rooftop. This experience could be enhanced to a 4D or 5D level by using VR glasses to simulate the feeling of driving under a waterfall, and feeling the droplets. Since the video doesn’t offer any answers, we shall discuss other aspects of the video.

Narrow format videos are passe when the available screen space on offer is about thrice the size. But this could be a deliberate ploy to recreate visual cues similar to the original video. Angles could have been better, with a centrally positioned panoramic view of the dash and windscreen providing a more immersive experience of the cascading water effect.

Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N. pic.twitter.com/MMDq4tqVSS — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) March 4, 2023

Mahindra’s reaction puts the might of a reputed brand like Scorpio N to use to diss an isolated episode. It’s likely you’ve seen other car videos passing under a waterfall. None leaked. What could have been meaningful discussion has now digressed to whataboutery. The viral video raised questions pertaining to how and why. The answer from Mahindra was simply that the Scorpio-N had no issues with the waterfall.

To keep within advertorial guidelines, there’s a risk warning at the end. ‘You are hereby notified that this video is created under professional guidance. Do not attempt to duplicate, re-create, or perform the same.’ That brings to the fore another question. Just how effective are risk warnings in excluding liability of viewers.

Effective Social Media Crisis Management: Best Practices for Big Brands

Brands practice best practices when handling social media crisis. This begins with identifying any issues early on, and responding quickly. Especially matters with a negative connotation to show that they’re taking action. And this requires empathy to acknowledge concerns. Following up with customers is an effective way to rebuild trust. Being transparent about the situation is key, and what steps are being taken to address it.

Driving under a waterfall can pose serious safety risks

Always prioritize safety over adventure. It’s important to understand the potential risks and take steps to mitigate them. Safety risks in unprecedented waterfall territory include forceful water that can be strong enough to push the car off course. Depressed ground causing a car to be stuck. Turbulence created by water can make it difficult to control the vehicle.

Water can obscure the driver’s vision, making it difficult to see the road ahead. Force of the water can also cause scratches and dents to the exterior of the car by debris carried by the water. To add to this if there’s a sunroof leak, immediate problems multiply rapidly. Then there’s the insurance guideline.