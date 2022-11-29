Mahindra Scorpio N, XUV700 Recalled – Over 19k Units Affected

The 12,566 XUV700 and 6,618 Scorpio N recalled are confined to manual transmission models only

Indian Auto manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced multiple recalls in recent times. In 2022 alone, Mahindra has issued 4 recalls. First recall was issued in July over a critical service action for AWD variants of XUV700. Later in September, XUV700 and Thar were recalled over potential turbocharger issues. Just three days ago, XUV700 was recalled over gud-gud noise in its suspension.

Now in the 4th recall, 12,566 units of XUV700 and 6,618 units of Scorpio N have been recalled. The reason for recall – rubber bellow inside bell housing of manual transmission models. While Thar was recalled only once in 2022, XUV700 has been involved in all four of Mahindra’s recalls. That said, this is Scorpio N’s first-ever recall since its launch. Let’s take a look.

6,618 Scorpio N Recalled

For starters, a bell housing is an extension in the engine block near its crankcase that houses its flywheel and clutch. This is the part where the engine is mated to its gearbox and forms a crucial component irrespective of an automatic or a manual. This has to be properly sealed and properly cushioned to absorb unwanted vibrations.

The rubber below used in manual transmission of both Scorpio N and XUV700 is the cause of concern in this recall. Since both Scorpio N and XUV700 share the same set of engines and transmissions, they are likely to share the same components associated with them as well.

According to Mahindra, the XUV700 and Scorpio N units recalled were manufactured in the duration of 1 July of 2022 and 11 November of 2022. Mahindra’s official statement regarding this recall mentioned that the error in sorting process at supplier’s plant that supplied said parts within said period might have affected operating dimensional clearance.

Mahindra is offering to fix this issue free of cost. To rectify this error, owners of affected cars will be individually contacted by their nearest dealerships. Mahindra promises to get the issue fixed at minimum fuss and offer a hassle-free experience for owners that are affected by this recall.

Frequent Recalls

Since the Covid-19 monstrosity, there has been a severe supply-chain issue across various segments throughout the world. Automotive industry is hit with this as well.

Due to rising popularity, manufacturers have to ramp up production and in that route, source parts from multiple vendors. This could likely result in lapses of quality control. Once the supply chain is sorted out, there might be less frequent recalls. Doubling down on quality control might be another way of preventing frequent recalls as well.

