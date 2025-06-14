Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT Launch Price Rs 17.39 L – Affordable Auto Variant

Available in 7-seater format, the one-above base Z4 trim is offered with both the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel engine options

One of Mahindra’s best selling SUVs, the Scorpio N, has received updates at regular intervals. New features like ventilated seats and auto-dimming IRVM were introduced in July 2024. More recently, the Carbon Edition was launched at Rs 19.19 lakh. In the latest update, automatic option has been provided with the Z4 trim. Let’s check out the details.

Scorpio N Z4 gets Automatic option

Buyers who prefer an automatic transmission can now access it with the Scorpio N Z4 trim, which is one-above the base Z2 trim. Scorpio N Z4 petrol AT (torque converter automatic) is available at a starting price of Rs 17.39 lakh. The Scorpio N Z4 diesel AT has a price tag of Rs 17.86 lakh. With these additions, the Z4 trim now has a total of 5 powertrain options.

Users can choose from Petrol MT, Petrol AT, Diesel 2WD MT, Diesel 2WD AT and Diesel 4WD MT. The only option missing with Z4 trim is the Diesel 4WD AT. This is available with the Z8 and Z8 L trims of Scorpio N. Earlier, the Petrol AT option was available with Z8 Select trim onwards, priced at Rs 19.06 lakh. The Diesel AT was available with Z6 trim onwards, priced at Rs 18.91 lakh. That means savings of Rs 1.67 lakh with the Z4 Petrol AT and Rs 1.05 lakh with the Z4 Diesel AT.

In terms of performance, the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 200 hp. Torque output is 370 Nm with the 6MT and 380 Nm with the 6AT. The 2.2-litre diesel mHawk engine generates 172 hp. Torque output is 370 Nm with the 6MT and 400 Nm with the 6AT. The diesel engine is also available in a different state of tune, generating 130 hp and 300 Nm. It has transmission options of 6MT and 6AT.

Scorpio N Z4 – Equipment list

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 trim is equipped with dual-beam halogen reflector headlamps and skid plates. It has R17 steel wheels with cover, sky rack in black finish and ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators. At the rear, the Z4 trim has vertically stacked LED tail lamps and rear spoiler.

Inside, users can access power steering with tilt function, engine start/stop, 2nd row AC and a touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights include wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted audio and cruise control and USB charging ports. There are electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, 2nd Row 1 touch tumble (LH) & 3rd row fold & tumble, rear wiper, washer and demister and roof lamp for 1st and 2nd row.

Scorpio N Z4 safety features include front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, hill descent control, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Z4 trim also has ventilated disc brakes at front and rear, ISOFIX, 3-point seat belt for all seats, seat belt reminder for all seats and seat belt pretensioners at front.

Some of the premium features missing with Scorpio N Z4 trim include ventilated seats, dual-zone FATC, premium Sony sound system, Alexa, Adrenox Connect and sunroof. Safety package misses out on features such as auto dimming IRVM, driver drowsiness detection and tyre pressure monitoring system.