Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Base Variant Deliveries Start – First Walkaround

Mahindra had prioritised deliveries of Z8 trim of Scorpio N – Now, they have started delivery of base Z4 variant

From the day it got launched, it was pretty obvious that Scorpio N would have huge demand. Booking numbers were off the charts. Mahindra had a daunting task of meeting the delivery timeline of customers. They devised a plan, as per which buyers who had booked top-spec variants were given first priority.

Deliveries started in the last week of Sep 2022. The company delivered 7,000 SUVs in the first 10 days of Navratri festival. In December 2022, Mahindra began deliveries of mid-spec and low-spec variants.

Scorpio N Z4 Deliveries Begin

One of the first customers of base Scorpio N Z4 variant, Akash Choudhary says that his Scorpio N Z4 Diesel AT 4X2 was delivered to him 5 days before his assured delivery date. Akash had booked his SUV under introductory pricing. Nick Zeek channel has also shared a first look walkaround of Scorpio N base variant which arrived at a dealer yard in Nagpur.

For starters, Z4 Diesel AT is being offered with drive modes Zip, Zap and Zoom. According to the owner, these driving modes were not mentioned on the company website for Z4 trim. Instrument cluster gets an MID display showing various readouts. Rear AC vents are offered with a separate blower.

The AC unit is manual and comes with heater functionality. Above AC controls, we have buttons and knobs for infotainment controls and a touchscreen infotainment system. Other features offered with Z4 Diesel AT are traction control, hill descent control and more. Steering wheel gets audio controls on the left and cruise control on the right.

Brown fabric upholstery, a cooled glove box, and manually dimming IRVM, are other notable interior features. On the outside, Z4 trim misses out on projector headlights, LED DRLs, and fog lamps. That said, Mahindra is offering a side step as standard on Z4 trim. All these features combined, Z4 trim looks very appealing.

Powertrain

In terms of engines, Mahindra Scorpio N gets the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel powertrains that do duties in Thar and XUV700. On Scorpio N base Z2 trim, the 2.2L diesel engine makes just 130 bhp, while on Z4 onwards, this engine makes 172 bhp. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Z4 trim gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic transmission options. Z4 also gets an option to choose 4WD with a manual transmission combo. Looking at features list and powertrains, Z4 trim comes off as the most VFM trim in Scorpio N lineup.

1 of 4

Source