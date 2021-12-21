Mahindra Scorpio Old Version To Be On Sale With New Scorpio 2022?

Mahindra can retail both the old-gen and new-gen of Scorpio alongside each other

Mahindra’s next big-ticket launch is expected to be the new generation of Scorpio, which has been spotted testing frequently for almost two years now. The spy shots obtained till now have confirmed that the new-gen Scorpio will be a starkly different from the current version.

Spy shots reveal that the new gen Scorpio will be a bigger and a more premium car. It will also be powered by an advanced, more powerful engine options. All this will result in added cost, which will make the Scorpio more premium than it is today.

It is likely that Mahindra will continue offering the current gen Scorpio with minor facelift, alongside the new gen Scorpio in 2022. Speaking of the current Scorpio, a recent spy image of the current-gen Scorpio has surfaced on the internet which supports the above claim. The test mule seen in the pic is only partially camouflaged with only the front end of the car under wraps.

Current Mahindra Scorpio Facelift- Updates

Facelifted Scorpio might flaunt a revised front fascia which might feature a new radiator grille and reprofiled front bumper. Going by the spy shots, lower portion of the doors and rear bumper also seem to be wrapped under camouflage. Apart from the refreshed front end, the SUV does not appear to sport any significant updates on its skin.

Inside the cabin, the 2022 Scorpio facelift might gain one or two additional features. However, the appearance and equipment of the model will be very modest in comparison to the upcoming new generation of Scorpio. The prototype rides on steel wheels which indicates that it is a base variant. It can very well be the case that both the old-gen and new-gen Scorpio are retailed alongside each other.

This approach was previously adopted by Honda when the Japanese carmaker continued to offer the old-gen City alongside the new fifth-gen City which was launched last year. In all probability, the facelifted Scorpio will be available in only a few variants mostly at the lower end of the lineup. This would allow consumers on a strict budget to get hold of a well-known brand like Scorpio at an affordable price.

Both the current and new-gen models can also be distinguished by their names as Mahindra has filed multiple trademarks such as ScorpioN and Scorpio Sting previously. More insights on this will be available when the SUV nears its launch.

Current Scorpio details

Powering the current Mahindra Scorpio is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which is available in two states of tune- 120 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque; and 140 bhp and 319 Nm of torque. The former state of tune is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the latter is available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The SUV can be had in five trims namely S3+, S5, S7, S9, and S11 which are priced between Rs 12.77 lakh and Rs 17.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

