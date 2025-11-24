Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up Powertrain Details Revealed – No Petrol, No EV

Mahindra Auto, one of India’s most popular SUV manufacturers, has laid down its gameplan for PV Pickup truck segment. At the Mahindra Investor Day 2025, the company has revealed crucial information as to how it will tackle the PV pickup truck segment. This is where Mahindra had its Scorpio Getaway in India, discontinued for lack of demand.

Now, Mahindra is likely to dive back into lifestyle PV Pickup truck segment in India with a production version of its Global Pik Up concept. This production version is spied testing multiple times in India and it is expected to take Scorpio Pik Up name. Mahindra has now spilled some beans regarding Scorpio Pik Up’s powertrains. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up Powertrain Details

Pickup truck genre never caught on in India despite Tata Xenon and Mahindra Scorpio Getaway took a dig at it and is considered a dead segment. Similarly, lifestyle off-road segment was also considered dead, before Mahindra single-handedly revived it with Thar in 2020. A similar revival exercise is expected with Pickup truck segment and Mahindra seems to be at it.

The company unveiled its Global Pik Up concept a couple of years ago and it is expected to spawn a production version with Scorpio Pik Up name. Test mule sightings are getting more frequent and this lifestyle vehicle with immense versatility factor for lifestyle audience is expected to launch in the coming years.

At Mahindra Investor Day 2025, the company has revealed that the production version of Global Pik Up (Scorpio Pik Up) will only be powered by Diesel engines. This means that there will be no 200 bhp Petrol variant or an electric version. In the informatics, Mahindra showed Global Pik Up at the lifestyle end with a double cab layout.

However, a single cab version of Scorpio Pik Up is also under testing, which could be aimed only at commercial applications. Codenamed Z121, Scorpio Pik Up will come with Diesel engines only. In Mahindra style, there could be variations in performance achieved with the same 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine.

What to expect?

Pickup trucks are some of the most versatile vehicles in the world owing to their practicality, but this genre didn’t catch up in India. If launched, Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up will follow the same design traits as Scorpio N and will pack a large loading flatbed which could take a large amount of cargo.

On the inside, it can pack the same dashboard and equipment as Scorpio N with premium features like ventilated seats, auto climate control, powered driver’s seat, auto-dimming IRVM, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, a single-pane sunroof, cooled glovebox, cruise control, Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags and more.