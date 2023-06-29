Mahindra Scorpio records 9 lakh production milestone

Mahindra Scorpio no 900,000th rolled off production lines from the company’s Chakan Plant

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV, a consistent topper in company sales charts each month, has reached a milestone of 9 lakh units production. This milestone comprises the entire Scorpio range which includes Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

One of the most successful models in the Mahindra lineup, Scorpio N and Classic command a high waiting period, which, depending on variant can extend upto 13 months. The company also sits on a total of 1.17 lakh pending orders, thus showing off the popularity that this SUV commands in the Indian market.

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic Success Story

Mahindra launched the Scorpio SUV in 2002. It is approximately 11 years later that this milestone model rolled out from the company’s Chakan Plant near Pune. Mahindra currently sells two models under the Scorpio nameplate. Its older generation Scorpio Classic was joined by the Scorpio N in June 2022.

For FY 2023, sales of Scorpio and Scorpio N reached a total of 76,935 units relating to a 99 percent YoY growth. In the first two months of FY 2024, sales have touched 18,835 units while in May 2023, sales reported a 114.31 percent YoY growth, significantly contributing to the company’s sales growth.

It may be recalled that when the Scorpio N was introduced and bookings opened, it received 1 lakh bookings within 30 minutes. Deliveries commenced in September 2022 and since then, the Scorpio N has topped company sales charts. While Scorpio Classic is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scorpio N is priced from Rs. 13.05 lakh and goes upto Rs. 24.52 lakh for its top spec variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The Scorpio N has many aces up its sleeve, including a 5 Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. It is currently offered in five different trims of Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. It receives distinctive styling with both exterior and interior updates. It draws its power via a 2.0 liter petrol engine offering 200 hp power and a 2.2 liter diesel engine making 172.4 hp power. Torque figures stand at 380-400 Nm depending on manual or automatic transmission.

Scorpio Classic on the other hand is powered by a 2.2 liter diesel engine that offers 130 hp power and 300 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. With both the older generation Scorpio Classic and new Scorpio N facing high waiting periods, the company has planned to ramp up production capacity over the coming months.