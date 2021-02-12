Mahindra Scorpio S3+ Base Variant 7, 8, 9 Seater – Launch Price Rs 11.99L

Aiming to boost sales, Mahindra has introduced a new S3+ base variant for Scorpio

This is a good tactical move on part of the company, as competition has increased significantly in the mid-size SUV space. Scorpio is not exactly a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier – but falls in a similar price bracket in the SUV space.

Scorpio is the oldest of the lot, having been in service for around two decades now. It continues to deliver consistent numbers every month, even though rivals Creta and Seltos have much higher sales.

Mahindra Scorpio S3+ base variant – key changes

As of now, Scorpio is available in four trims – S5, S7, S9 and S11. The new S3+ base variant will appeal to folks who prefer a no-frills policy when it comes to buying a car. S3+ model will also be suitable for customers with limited budget. Current Scorpio variants are priced in the range of Rs 12.68 lakh to Rs 16.53 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

S3+ is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-sh for the 7 seater variant. It is priced lower than existing trims and loses out on certain features. These include one-touch lane indicator, auto door lock, central lamp, bottle and cup holder, side and rear foot steps, seat upholstery, central locking and rear demister.

Mahindra Scorpio Variants Feb 2021 Price, Ex-Delhi S3+ Rs. 11.99 lakhs S5 Rs. 12.68 lakhs S7 Rs. 14.74 lakhs S9 Rs. 15.37 lakhs S11 Rs. 16.53 lakhs

However, critical features like dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, power steering, tilt steering, power windows, and micro-hybrid technology are the same as other variants of Scorpio. S3+ base model has unpainted bumpers, silver steel rims, LED tail lamps, front USB charging port, and manual ORVMs.

Scorpio S3+ base variant will be offered in 7, 8 and 9 seat configurations. The latter two will come with side-facing seats. Customers will also have the option to equip their S3+ with a sky rack.

Mahindra Scorpio S3+ powertrain

Even though Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant will be using the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, it will come in a detuned state. The engine has been tweaked to deliver 120 ps of max power and 280 Nm of max torque.

As compared to other variants, these numbers are short by 20 ps and 40 Nm. Transmission has also been changed to a 5-speed manual unit, as compared to 6-speed manual currently in use with other Scorpio variants. Reduction in power and torque is expected to increase fuel efficiency of S3+ variant. This would make it more suitable for taxi operators.

New Gen Scorpio

Launch of the new generation Scorpio is planned for later this year. Ahead of that, Mahindra planning to launch a new base variant of the current Scorpio indicates that the car maker is planning to sell both current as well as the new generation Scorpio side by side. 2021 Scorpio is currently in its final testing phase and continues to be spotted across India by automotive enthusiasts. Sources suggest launch to take place in the 2nd half of 2021.